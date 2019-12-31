BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-McDermott International, Core Laboratories, Nio, resTORbio

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday after retreating from record highs in the previous session, as a Wall Street rally, fueled by optimism around U.S.-China trade progress, fizzled out in the final days of the decade. .N

At 7:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.10% at 28,412. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 fell 0.09% to 3,220.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.15% at 8,720.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>, up 17.3% ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.N>, up 13.6% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 10.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Core Laboratories N.V. <CLB.N>, down 19.9% ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, down 9.3% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Neovasc Inc <NVCN.O>, up 105.6% ** Fuelcell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, up 25.6% ** Savara Inc <SVRA.O>, up 21.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tantech Holdings Ltd <TANH.O>, down 24.4% ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc <ITRM.O>, down 13.2% ** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc <AERI.O>, down 9.4% ** Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd SLGL.O: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Sol-Gel's acne drug could emerge as a significant topical treatment - Jefferies ** resTORbio Inc TORC.O: up 15.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after Morgan Stanley takes stake ** Core Laboratories N.V. CLB.N: down 19.9% premarket BUZZ-Core Labs' Q4 NAM-driven forecast cut to be industry norm - Evercore ISI ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Up as it leads consortium to buy stake in Universal Music ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Tesla-rival Nio rises as brokerage raises PT following upbeat results

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

