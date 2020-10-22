BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-MaxLinear Inc, Tesla, Moderna, AT&T

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes swung between slight gains and losses on Thursday, as investors held out for more fiscal stimulus against the backdrop of economic data pointing to a slowing labor market recovery. .N

At 11:56 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 28,193.71. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.12% at 3,431.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.41% at 11,437.611. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Align Technology Inc <ALGN.O>, up 30.8 % ** Snap-On Inc <SNA.N>, up 8.1 % ** Discover Financial Services <DFS.N>, up 6.4 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cincinnati Financial Corp <CINF.O>, down 9 % ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.O>, down 7.6 % ** Tractor Supply Co <TSCO.O>, down 6.5 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AeroCentury Corp <ACY.N>, up 24.6 % ** MaxLinear Inc <MXL.N>, up 13.2 % ** iHuman Inc <IH.N>, up 12.4 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Oblong Inc <OBLG.N>, down 20 % ** Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, down 19.6 % ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 18.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc <EVK.O>, up 391.3 % ** Sequential Brands Group Inc <SQBG.O>, up 100.5 % ** TuanChe Ltd <TC.O>, up 62.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Marin Software Inc <MRIN.O>, down 33.7 % ** Aptinyx Inc <APTX.O>, down 21.7 % ** Clarus Corp <CLAR.O>, down 16.6 % ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Electrifying performance keeps Tesla's 500k goal alive ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Xilinx: Rises on revenue forecast ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Kinder Morgan's recovery path filled with hurdles ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Street View: iPhone marketing, spectrum bidding key for Verizon in near term

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Thermo Fisher's strong Q3 indicates bright long-term outlook

** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Peloton: Drops after GS downgrade, but long-term prospects remain ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-AT&T: Rises as phone subscribers cushion pandemic blow

** Brightcove Inc BCOV.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Brightcove Inc: Up on Q3 revenue beat ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: up 30.9%

BUZZ-Align Tech soars on stellar Q3; brokerages cheer signs of sustained demand ** Aptinyx Inc APTX.O: down 21.7%

BUZZ-Aptinyx slides after pricing equity offering

** CSX Corp CSX.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-CSX Corp: Rises on Q3 profit beat

** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Southwest Airlines: Rises as cash burn outlook soothes nerves ** Helix Energy Solutions Group HLX.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Helix Energy Solutions Group: Gains on better-than-expected Q3 profit ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Quest Diagnostics gains on upbeat Q3, 2020 profit view raise ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Coca-Cola: Rises as Q3 results beat expectations ** Danaher Corp DHR.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Danaher Corp: Up on Q3 profit, revenue beat ** Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Kimberly-Clark tumbles as Q3 profit, FY outlook fall below estimates ** Optinose Inc OPTN.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Optinose: Up on strong prelim Q3 revenue for nasal spray Xhance ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Union Pacific: Drops after Q3 results miss on weak coal, metal shipments ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O: up 15.8%

BUZZ-Ideanomics Inc: Up on acquiring stake in Solectrac ** Martin Midstream Partners MMLP.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Martin Midstream Partners: Down as Q3 revenue decline, CEO change ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Align Tech's stellar results brighten expectations for SmileDirectClub

** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.O: down 6.5%

BUZZ-Tractor Supply: Profit growth target fails to impress analysts, shares drop ** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Patterson-UTI Energy: Surges on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Getty Realty Corp GTY.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Getty Realty Corp: Up as JP Morgan upgrades on "solid" performance ** Clarus Corp CLAR.O: down 16.6%

BUZZ-Clarus dives after co launches convertible debt offering ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Moderna rises on completing enrollment for late-stage COVID-19 vaccine study

** First Internet Bancorp INBK.O: up 18.1%

BUZZ-First Internet Bancorp jumps after quarterly earnings beat

** Cellect Biotechnology APOP.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Cellect Biotechnology: Rises on starting U.S. clinical trial of ApoGraft ** MaxLinear Inc MXL.N: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Maxlinear: Surges after Q3 prelim revenue exceeds prior outlook ** Discover Financial Services DFS.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Discover Financial Services: Jumps as MS raises PT after strong results ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 8.0%

BUZZ-EQT Corp rises after smaller-than-expected loss on cost cuts ** Lindsay Corp LNN.N: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Lindsay Corp: Rises on better-than-expected Q4 profit and revenue

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.22%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.71%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.52%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.05%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.05%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.78%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.03%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.50%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.54%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.70%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.