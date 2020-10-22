US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-MaxLinear Inc, Tesla, Moderna, AT&T

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes swung between slight gains and losses on Thursday, as investors held out for more fiscal stimulus against the backdrop of economic data pointing to a slowing labor market recovery. .N

At 11:56 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 28,193.71. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.12% at 3,431.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.41% at 11,437.611. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Align Technology Inc <ALGN.O>, up 30.8 % ** Snap-On Inc <SNA.N>, up 8.1 % ** Discover Financial Services <DFS.N>, up 6.4 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cincinnati Financial Corp <CINF.O>, down 9 % ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.O>, down 7.6 % ** Tractor Supply Co <TSCO.O>, down 6.5 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AeroCentury Corp <ACY.N>, up 24.6 % ** MaxLinear Inc <MXL.N>, up 13.2 % ** iHuman Inc <IH.N>, up 12.4 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Oblong Inc <OBLG.N>, down 20 % ** Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, down 19.6 % ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 18.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc <EVK.O>, up 391.3 % ** Sequential Brands Group Inc <SQBG.O>, up 100.5 % ** TuanChe Ltd <TC.O>, up 62.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Marin Software Inc <MRIN.O>, down 33.7 % ** Aptinyx Inc <APTX.O>, down 21.7 % ** Clarus Corp <CLAR.O>, down 16.6 % ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Electrifying performance keeps Tesla's 500k goal alive ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Xilinx: Rises on revenue forecast ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Kinder Morgan's recovery path filled with hurdles ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Street View: iPhone marketing, spectrum bidding key for Verizon in near term

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Thermo Fisher's strong Q3 indicates bright long-term outlook

** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Peloton: Drops after GS downgrade, but long-term prospects remain ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-AT&T: Rises as phone subscribers cushion pandemic blow

** Brightcove Inc BCOV.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Brightcove Inc: Up on Q3 revenue beat ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: up 30.9%

BUZZ-Align Tech soars on stellar Q3; brokerages cheer signs of sustained demand ** Aptinyx Inc APTX.O: down 21.7%

BUZZ-Aptinyx slides after pricing equity offering

** CSX Corp CSX.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-CSX Corp: Rises on Q3 profit beat

** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Southwest Airlines: Rises as cash burn outlook soothes nerves ** Helix Energy Solutions Group HLX.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Helix Energy Solutions Group: Gains on better-than-expected Q3 profit ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Quest Diagnostics gains on upbeat Q3, 2020 profit view raise ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Coca-Cola: Rises as Q3 results beat expectations ** Danaher Corp DHR.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Danaher Corp: Up on Q3 profit, revenue beat ** Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Kimberly-Clark tumbles as Q3 profit, FY outlook fall below estimates ** Optinose Inc OPTN.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Optinose: Up on strong prelim Q3 revenue for nasal spray Xhance ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Union Pacific: Drops after Q3 results miss on weak coal, metal shipments ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O: up 15.8%

BUZZ-Ideanomics Inc: Up on acquiring stake in Solectrac ** Martin Midstream Partners MMLP.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Martin Midstream Partners: Down as Q3 revenue decline, CEO change ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Align Tech's stellar results brighten expectations for SmileDirectClub

** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.O: down 6.5%

BUZZ-Tractor Supply: Profit growth target fails to impress analysts, shares drop ** Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Patterson-UTI Energy: Surges on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Getty Realty Corp GTY.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Getty Realty Corp: Up as JP Morgan upgrades on "solid" performance ** Clarus Corp CLAR.O: down 16.6%

BUZZ-Clarus dives after co launches convertible debt offering ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Moderna rises on completing enrollment for late-stage COVID-19 vaccine study

** First Internet Bancorp INBK.O: up 18.1%

BUZZ-First Internet Bancorp jumps after quarterly earnings beat

** Cellect Biotechnology APOP.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Cellect Biotechnology: Rises on starting U.S. clinical trial of ApoGraft ** MaxLinear Inc MXL.N: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Maxlinear: Surges after Q3 prelim revenue exceeds prior outlook ** Discover Financial Services DFS.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Discover Financial Services: Jumps as MS raises PT after strong results ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 8.0%

BUZZ-EQT Corp rises after smaller-than-expected loss on cost cuts ** Lindsay Corp LNN.N: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Lindsay Corp: Rises on better-than-expected Q4 profit and revenue

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.22%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.71%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.52%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.05%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.05%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.78%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.03%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.50%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.54%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.70%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC ALGN SNA DFS CINF CTXS TSCO ACY MXL IH OBLG NES WEI EVK SQBG TC MRIN APTX CLAR TSLA XLNX KMI VZ TMO PTON T BCOV CSX LUV HLX DGX KO DHR KMB OPTN UNP IDEX MMLP SDC PTEN GTY MRNA INBK APOP EQT LNN AMRS CMG CHKP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular