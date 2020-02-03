BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Maxar Technologies, Insmed, Artelo Biosciences

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks were set to open higher on Monday, following steep declines in the previous session, with China's move to improve liquidity and relieve pressure on its economy from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic helping the mood slightly. .N

At 9:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.43% at 28,318. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.47% at 3,239.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.52% at 9,044.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises BW.N, up 11.6% ** China Green Agriculture CGA.N, up 10.4% ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.K, up 10.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Summit Materials SUM.N, down 13.5% ** Orion Engineered OEC.N, down 10.8% ** Nio Inc NIO.N, down 6.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Artelo Biosciences Inc ARTL.O, up 70.4% ** Insmed Inc INSM.O, up 46.8% ** Orgenesis Inc ORGS.O, up 29.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc CBLI.O, down 20.8% ** Molecular Templates Inc MTEM.O, down 13% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, down 12.6%

** Astronics Corp ATRO.O: down 2.4% premarket Astronics Corp: Falls as 737 MAX grounding leads to 2020 outlook withdrawal ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.4% premarket Tesla eyes record high as Panasonic battery venture turns profitable ** Ulta Beauty ULTA.O: up 1.7% premarket Ulta Beauty: Rises after Goldman Sachs upgrades to "buy" ** Moleculin Biotech MBRX.O: up 13.7% premarket Moleculin Biotech: Up after blood cancer drug succeeds early-stage study ** CTI BioPharma Corp CTIC.O: up 11.8% premarket CTI BioPharma: Rises on rights offering ** Insmed Inc: INSM.O: up 46.8% premarket Insmed Inc: Surges after lung disorder drug succeeds mid-stage study ** Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N: down 2.2% premarket -Northrop Grumman Corp: Falls after Goldman Sachs double downgrades stock ** AECOM ACM.N: down 2.5% premarket AECOM: Eyes three-week low on Q1 profit miss ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 2.7% premarket Baidu gains after raising Q4 rev forecast ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 6.8% premarket PG&E to open at near 6-month high on updated reorganization plan ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: up 3.2% premarket Aurora Cannabis gains as facility gets nod to export medical cannabis to Europe ** Asbury Automotive Group ABG.N: up 3.4% premarket Asbury Automotive Group: Higher used vehicle sales drive profit beat ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 2.5% premarket Nike: Rises after JPM adds stock to focus list, raises PT ** Clovis Oncology CLVS.O: up 4.0% premarket Clovis Oncology: Up after France covers ovarian cancer drug ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: up 4.3% premarket Nektar Therapeutics rises after Mizuho says buy ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.2% premarket Apple: Wedbush says impact from China store closures negligible ** Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP.O: down 3.0% premarket Check Point Software Technologies: Up on Q4 results beat ** Colgate Palmolive Co CL.N: up 0.4% premarket Street View: A brighter future for Colgate-Palmolive ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 4.0% premarket Gilead surges on testing Ebola drug for coronavirus treatment ** Taylor Morrison Home Corp TMHC.N: up 2.4% premarket Taylor Morrison set to join S&P MidCap 400, shares rise ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 10.0% premarket Maxar Technologies: Rises on NASA contract ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 15.0% premarket Aimmune shares soar as peanut allergy drug gets FDA nod Street View: Aimmune Therapeutics' peanut allergy drug set for success

(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

