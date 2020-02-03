BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Maxar Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics, Cleveland Biolabs

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday, following steep declines in the previous session, as China took steps to relieve pressure on its economy from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. .N

At 7:52 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.39% at 28,305. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.43% at 3,238, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.48% at 9,041.25. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** China Green Agriculture CGA.N, up 10.4% ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N, up 6.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Summit Materials Inc SUM.N, down 13.5% ** Micro Focus International PLc MFGP.N, down 5.3% ** Tata Motors Ltd TTM.N, down 4.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Orgenesis Inc ORGS.O, up 46.3% ** Azurrx Biopharma Inc AZRX.O, up 17.4% ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O, up 16% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc CBLI.O, down 22.2% ** Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD.O, down 16.8% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, down 12.6% ** Asbury Automotive Group ABG.N: !Field name {PCHNG_PRE} is invalid premarket Asbury Automotive Group: Higher used vehicle sales drive profit beat ** Nike Inc NKE.N: !Field name {PCHNG_PRE} is invalid premarket Nike: Rises after JPM adds stock to focus list, raises PT ** Clovis Oncology CLVS.O: up 4.0% premarket Clovis Oncology: Up after France covers ovarian cancer drug ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: up 4.1% premarket Nektar Therapeutics rises after Mizuho says buy ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.7% premarket Apple: Wedbush says impact from China store closures negligible ** Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP.O: down 1.5% premarket Check Point Software Technologies: Up on Q4 results beat ** Colgate Palmolive Co CL.N: up 1.0% premarket Street View: A brighter future for Colgate-Palmolive ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 4.8% premarket Gilead surges on testing Ebola drug for coronavirus treatment ** Taylor Morrison Home Corp TMHC.N: up 3.9% premarket Taylor Morrison set to join S&P MidCap 400, shares rise ** Carolina Financial Corp CARO.O: down 2.2% premarket Carolina Financial Corp: Rises on Q4 profit beat ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 6.6% premarket Maxar Technologies: Rises on NASA contract ** ClearSign Technologies Corp CLIR.O: up 1.0% premarket ClearSign: Drops on possible project delay in China due to coronavirus ** Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O: up 17.1% premarket Aimmune shares soar as peanut allergy drug gets FDA nod Street View: Aimmune Therapeutics' peanut allergy drug set for success ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 3.1% premarket Baidu rises on Q4 rev forecast raise ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: flat/untraded premarket Bristol-Myers: Down on lung cancer combo treatment application withdrawal in Europe

(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.