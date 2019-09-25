BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Match Group, EBay, Fitbit, Philip Morris International, Nike
U.S. stock indexes were set for their best day in two weeks on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected, while Nike shares hit a record high on upbeat quarterly results. .N
At 13:20 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.50% at 26,943.04. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.26% at 2,974.32 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.38% at 8,024.05. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N, up 7.9% ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N, up 6.2% ** Cintas Corp CTAS.O, up 5.6 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N, down 3.6% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O, down 3.5% ** EOG Resources EOG.N, down 2.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Electromed Inc ELMD.N, up 28% ** Synnex Corp SNX.N, up 19.1% ** R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co RRD.N, up 16.4% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Lannett Company LCI.N, down 16.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O, up 28.6% ** TherapeuticsMD Inc TXMD.O, up 15.4% ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O, up 14.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O, down 21.7% ** Loop Industries LOOP.O, down 17.8% ** Bridgford Foods Corp BRID.O, down 15.8% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 3.5% BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized convertible preferred stock offering ** Synnex Corp SNX.N: up 19.1% BUZZ-Set for its best day in over 5 years on upbeat Q3 results ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Just does it as stock hits record high, top gainer on the Dow BUZZ-Street View: Nike's innovation push, digital effort take it on a 'Joyride' ** Lannett Co LCI.N: down 16.5% BUZZ-Slides after pricing $75 mln convertible debt deal ** Global Ship Lease Inc GSL.N: down 4.0% BUZZ-Down after announcing public offering ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc CNAT.O: down 8.2% BUZZ-Slips on plan to lay off 40% of staff ** HD Supply Holdings Inc HDS.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises on plan to split into two public companies ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O: up 14.4% BUZZ-Jumps after quarterly results beat
** PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O: up 28.6% BUZZ-Jumps after completing trial for drug to reverse blood-thinner effects ** Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX.O: up 7.5% BUZZ-Set to join S&P Smallcap 600, shares jump ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-Amazon's virtual clinic launch may spook Teladoc investors - Canaccord ** BancorpSouth Bank BXS.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy' on acquisition strategy ** Ultra Clean Holdings Inc UCTT.O: down 6.4% BUZZ-Falls on Cowen downgrade, PT cut
** Glu Mobile Inc GLUU.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises after D.A. Davidson starts with "buy" ** Transocean Ltd RIG.N: down 3.3% ** Noble Corp NE.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-RBC downgrades offshore drilling service providers on FCF concerns ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 6.2% BUZZ-Surges after abandoning Altria merger talks ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Falls on $319 mln stock deal ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 2.4% BUZZ-Execution track record underappreciated in current valuation - GS ** United Microelectronics Corp UMC.N: up 3.8% BUZZ- Rises on approval to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Ticks up on European partnership ** Ichor Holdings ICHR.O: down 5.4% BUZZ-Cowen downgrades, sees downside risk to memory capex expectations USN ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 7.9% BUZZ-Rises after Elliott asks co to spilt into three ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-Falls after CEO Devin Wenig steps down ** Forestar Group Inc FOR.N: down 7.1% BUZZ-D.R. Horton subsidiary Forestar drops on planned stock offering ** Ashford Inc AINC.A: up 1.8% BUZZ-Surges after creating unit for capital raise plan ** Micron MU.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Cowen, BMO expects memory rebound, raise PTs ** Worthington Industries Inc WOR.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Slides after disappointing Q1 results ** Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Jumps on higher dividend ** Medicines Co MDCO.O: up 8.4% BUZZ-Cholesterol drug succeeds studies, shares hit over 2-year high ** RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK.O: up 12.5% BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue trends update USN
** Cintas Corp CTAS.O: up 5.5% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 beat, raised forecast ** ElectroCore ECOR.O: down 21.7% BUZZ-Drops after FDA seeks more info on expanded use of device ** TrueCar Inc TRUE.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 vehicle sales forecast ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-China's Pinduoduo snapping 3-day losing streak after capital raise ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Climbs on first Lion Air lawsuit settlement, safety committee creation ** Clearway Energy Inc CWEN.N: up 1.5% ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Investors look comfortable with Clearway Energy amid PG&E overhang ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O: down 2.8% BUZZ-Match tumbles after FTC says suing over alleged fake love ads ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Medtronic's soft expectations for robotic surgery device underwhelm investors - analysts ** Newmont Goldcorp NEM.N: down 2.2% ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 3.8% ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 5.0% ** Harmony Gold Mining Co HMY.N: down 6.2% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Gold miners fall as stronger dollar dents bullion's appeal ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-Investors to Lyft: I'll just hop out on the corner ** Natural Alternatives International Inc NAII.O: down 13.2% BUZZ-Plunges to 3-1/2 year low after co swings to quarterly loss ** Dean Foods Co DF.N: down 7.1% BUZZ-Falls as CFO steps down ** Endava Plc DAVA.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Ticks up on beating Q4 estimates
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.47%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.42%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.02%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.18%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.61%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.29%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.57%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.39%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.19%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.06%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.31%
(Compiled by Ayanti Bera and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)
((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))
