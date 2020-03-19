BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Marriott, Guess, Boeing, Tesla, Momo

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures fell for the third time this week on Thursday as sweeping emergency action from policymakers across the globe failed to convince panic-stricken equity markets that a coronavirus-driven global recession could be averted. .N

At 07:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.34% at 19,713. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.19% at 2,385.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.18% at 7,212. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** CorePoint Lodging Inc <CPLG.N>, up 108.8% ** Party City Holdco Inc <PRTY.N>, up 29.6% ** CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc <CORR.N>, up 25.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Alamos Gold Inc <AGI.N>, down 21.5% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, down 16.7% ** InterContinental Hotels Group PLC <IHG.N>, down 16.4% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Chanticleer Holdings Inc <BURG.O>, up 115.7% ** Moleculin Biotech Inc <MBRX.O>, up 85.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** BioNTech SE <BNTX.O>, down 19% ** Palomar Holdings Inc <PLMR.O>, down 17.9% ** Kirkland's Inc <KIRK.O>, down 16.9% ** ACM Research Inc ACMR.O: up 15.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue beat ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Gilead's remdesivir could be approved for COVID-19 very soon ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 2.1% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines fall as travel outlook worsens ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Tesla up after six straight sessions in red ** Momo Inc MOMO.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 revenue beat ** Guess Inc GES.N: up 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Soars as Europe strength powers quarterly profit beat ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Marriott falls on pulling 2020 outlook as virus-fueled cancellations mount

