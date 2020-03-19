BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Marriott, Guess, Boeing, Tesla, Momo
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
U.S. stock index futures fell for the third time this week on Thursday as sweeping emergency action from policymakers across the globe failed to convince panic-stricken equity markets that a coronavirus-driven global recession could be averted. .N
At 07:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.34% at 19,713. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.19% at 2,385.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.18% at 7,212. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** CorePoint Lodging Inc <CPLG.N>, up 108.8% ** Party City Holdco Inc <PRTY.N>, up 29.6% ** CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc <CORR.N>, up 25.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Alamos Gold Inc <AGI.N>, down 21.5% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, down 16.7% ** InterContinental Hotels Group PLC <IHG.N>, down 16.4% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Chanticleer Holdings Inc <BURG.O>, up 115.7% ** Moleculin Biotech Inc <MBRX.O>, up 85.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** BioNTech SE <BNTX.O>, down 19% ** Palomar Holdings Inc <PLMR.O>, down 17.9% ** Kirkland's Inc <KIRK.O>, down 16.9% ** ACM Research Inc ACMR.O: up 15.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue beat ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Gilead's remdesivir could be approved for COVID-19 very soon ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 2.1% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines fall as travel outlook worsens ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Tesla up after six straight sessions in red ** Momo Inc MOMO.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 revenue beat ** Guess Inc GES.N: up 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Soars as Europe strength powers quarterly profit beat ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Marriott falls on pulling 2020 outlook as virus-fueled cancellations mount
(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)
((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Britain backs Putin idea of five-way summit of world powers - UK embassy
- Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production
- Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources
- Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers as shale producers cut spending