BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Trip.com, Schlumberger, Goldman Sachs

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, led by technology-related stocks, but were still set for their longest weekly losing streak in a year as fears about the coronavirus' impact on the economy weighed on investor sentiment..N

At 11:54 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.08% at 26,835.69. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.55% at 3,264.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.06% at 10,785.274. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 8% ** Westrock Co <WRK.N>, up 5.8% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 5.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 6.7% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 5% ** Marathon Oil Corp <MRO.N>, down 5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.N>, up 14.8% ** Contura Energy Inc <CTRA.N>, up 9.7% ** Colony Capital Inc <CLNY.N>, up 9.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** DPW Holdings Inc <DPW.N>, down 10.7% ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, down 10.2% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc <BBW.N>, down 7.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Standard AVC Financial Corp <STND.O>, up 73.5% ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, up 65.9% ** SG Block Inc <SGBX.O>, up 55.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** GeoVax Lbs Inc <GOVX.O>, down 44.9% ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, down 38.5% ** Siyata Mobile Inc <SYTA.O>, down 24%

** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Up after D.E. Shaw reports stake

** Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises as BofA raises PT, sees turnaround in profitability

** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on epilepsy drug study update

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Fuel demand woes put oil stocks on track for weekly slump

** Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Set for best day in 4 months after Mizuho hikes PT

** Winnebago Industries Inc WGO.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-U.S. motorhome makers: Gain after August data shows 17.3% rise in shipments

** Thor Industries Inc THO.N: up 0.1%

** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Blue Cross Blue Shield reaches tentative antitrust settlement

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks track broader market losses as economic outlook weighs

** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Gains on Deutsche Bank upgrade

** Happiness Biotech Group Ltd HAPP.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $2.25 mln stock deal

** AAR Corp: AIR.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Shares rise on Q1 revenue beat

** Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc KTOS.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Up on $950 mln U.S. Air Force contract

** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Up after abandoning $420 mln Asco deal

** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on near $95 mln buy of Sahara Presentation Systems

** Tenable Holdings Inc TENB.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerage starts coverage with "buy"

** Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-MS says Street underestimates co's new expense initiative

** Genius Brands International Inc GNUS.O: up 21.6%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to stream Kartoon Channel! on Samsung Smart TVs

** Ibex Ltd IBEX.O: up 19.7%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue beat

** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA approves conjunctivitis treatment

** General Mills Inc GIS.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises after CS upgrades to 'outperform'

** Standard AVB Financial Corp STND.O: up 73.5%

BUZZ-Soars on Dollar Mutual's buyout offer

** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Up after excess sweat therapy receives Japan's approval

** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT on new FY21 guidance

** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Surges on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal with Novavax

** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Makes takeover bid for William Hill; shares rise

** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Baird assumes coverage with "outperform" on sales, cloud growth

** VF Corp VFC.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Susquehanna raises PT on improved recovery expectations

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in UK

** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: down 38.5%

BUZZ-Dims on Nasdaq delisting notice

** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Turns green as William Hill takeover offers boost gambling stocks

** Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Up on $2.8 bln deal to sell hospitality portfolios to Highgate

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Up after Europe regulator says 737 MAX ban could lift in November

** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O: up 36.4%

BUZZ-Soars on maintenance agreement with Honeywell

** KLA Corp KLAC.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Citi ranks on top of its chip equipment coverage

** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: up 55.3%

BUZZ-Soars on testing centers' proposal for Los Angeles airport

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.01%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.22%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.48%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.21%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.15%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.37%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.47%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.93%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.65%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.51%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

