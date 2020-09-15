BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Marinus Pharma, Citigroup Inc, Novus Therapeutics, Tesla Inc

US Markets
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as upbeat data from China revived optimism around an economic rebound, while investors looked for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve as the central bank kicks off a two-day meeting. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.58% at 28,156. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.74% at 3,407.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.94% at 11,386.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc <FET.N>, up 9.4% ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV <FCAU.N>, up 8.8% ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd <HMY.N>, up 8.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Kraton Corp <KRA.N>, down 8.8% ** J Jill Inc <JILL.N>, down 6.8% ** Laredo Petroleum Inc <LPI.N>, down 6.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Novus Therapeutics Inc <NVUS.O>, up 127.1% ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc <MRNS.O>, up 61.1% ** Qurate Retail Inc <QRTEA.O>, up 39.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cinedigm Corp <CIDM.O>, down 7.6% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, down 7.1% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, down 7.1% ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: up 61.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges after genetic epilepsy drug meets late-stage study main goal ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after finance head says trading revenue grew in Q3 ** Lonestar Resources US Inc LONE.O: up 30.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on entering restructuring support agreement with stakeholders ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Set for fifth straight session of gains ** Novus Therapeutics Inc NVUS.O: up 127.1% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day after Anelixis acquisition ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Zooms ahead as RV demand prompts upbeat forecast

