BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Marathon Petroleum, Tocagen, Teva Pharma, L Brands, Six Flags

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels, as the number of coronavirus cases outside China increased. .N

At 7:58 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.15% at 29,294. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.18% at 3,381, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.22% at 9,712. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Domino's Pizza Inc <DPZ.N>, up 20.0% ** Community Health Systems Inc <CYH.N>, up 14.8% ** Tetra Technlgs <TTI.N>, up 10.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp <SIX.N>, down 17.5% ** Invitae Corp <NVTA.N>, down 8.8% ** Tenneco Inc <TEN.N>, down 7.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Tocagen Inc <TOCA.O>, up 64.8% ** Adesto Technologies Corp <IOTS.O>, up 55.6% ** Brickell Biotech Inc <BBI.O>, up 42.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tivity Health Inc <TVTY.O>, down 38.1% ** Aeterna Zentaris Inc <AEZS.O>, down 26.5% ** Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc <BTAI.O>, down 16.9%

** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on talks of $22 bln Speedway sale to Seven & i

** L Brands Inc LB.N: down 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops on report of Victoria's Secret going private at $1.1 bln valuation ** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp MX.N: flat/untraded premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 beat, higher revenue forecast

** Analog Devices Inc ADI.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Up as brokerages remain positive on future growth

** Adesto Technologies Corp IOTS.O: up 55.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $500 mln buyout deal ** Tocagen Inc TOCA.O: up 64.8% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day on reverse merger deal with Forte Biosciences

** Tivity Health Inc TVTY.O: down 38.1% premarket BUZZ-Uncertainties prompt rating downgrades; shares plunge ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-JP Morgan sees multi-bln dollar opportunity for Medtronic's blood pressure device

** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 17.5% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at 5-yr low on Q4 loss, reduced Q1 dividend

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Well Fargo moves to sidelines

** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: down 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $65 mln stock offering

** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: flat/untraded premarket BUZZ-With SMA drug's promise baked into stock, analysts downgrade

** Coeur Mining CDE.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q4 revenue miss

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy)

