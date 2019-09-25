BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Marathon Petroleum Corp, Synnex, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China could happen sooner than expected, while Nike's shares hit a record high on upbeat quarterly results. .N

At 12:03 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.50% at 26,941.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.21% at 2,972.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.22% at 8,011.423. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N, up 6.2% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N, up 6.1% ** Cintas Corp CTAS.O, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O, down 3.4% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N, down 3.3% ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N, down 2.8% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Synnex Corp SNX.N, up 19.4% ** R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co RRD.N, up 13.8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Lannett Company Inc LCI.N, down 17.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O, up 18.9% ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O, up 16% ** Dogness (International) Corp DOGZ.O, up 14.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Loop Industries Inc LOOP.O, down 20.6% ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O, down 20.2% ** Bridgford Foods Corp BRID.O, down 17.4% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized convertible preferred stock offering ** Synnex Corp SNX.N: up 19.4% BUZZ-Set for its best day in over 5 years on upbeat Q3 results ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Just does it as stock hits record high, top gainer on the Dow BUZZ-Street View: Nike's innovation push, digital effort take it on a 'Joyride' ** Lannett Co LCI.N: down 17.8% BUZZ-Slides after pricing $75 mln convertible debt deal ** Global Ship Lease Inc GSL.N: down 3.9% BUZZ-Down after announcing public offering ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc CNAT.O: down 8.1% BUZZ-Slips on plan to lay off 40% of staff ** HD Supply Holdings Inc HDS.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises on plan to split into two public companies ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O: up 16.0% BUZZ-Jumps after quarterly results beat

** PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O: up 18.9% BUZZ-Jumps after completing trial for drug to reverse blood-thinner effects ** Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX.O: up 7.9% BUZZ-Set to join S&P Smallcap 600, shares jump ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Jefferies says Q3 to be solid, raises PT ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Amazon's virtual clinic launch may spook Teladoc investors - Canaccord ** BancorpSouth Bank BXS.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy' on acquisition strategy ** Ultra Clean Holdings Inc UCTT.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-Falls on Cowen downgrade, PT cut

** Glu Mobile Inc GLUU.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Rises after D.A. Davidson starts with "buy" ** Transocean Ltd RIG.N: down 3.9% ** Noble Corp NE.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-RBC downgrades offshore drilling service providers on FCF concerns ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 6.2% BUZZ-Surges after abandoning Altria merger talks ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Falls on $319 mln stock deal ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 2.6% BUZZ-Execution track record underappreciated in current valuation - GS ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 0.1% BUZZ-Benchmark initiates with "buy," sets Street high PT ** United Microelectronics Corp UMC.N: up 4.0% BUZZ- Rises on approval to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Ticks up on European partnership ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 0.5% BUZZ-Remains a best-in-class player - Telsey ** Ichor Holdings ICHR.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-Cowen downgrades, sees downside risk to memory capex expectations USN ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 6.1% BUZZ-Rises after Elliott asks co to spilt into three ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 1.2% BUZZ-Falls after CEO Devin Wenig steps down ** Forestar Group Inc FOR.N: down 8.3% BUZZ-D.R. Horton subsidiary Forestar drops on planned stock offering ** Ashford Inc AINC.A: up 1.8% BUZZ-Surges after creating unit for capital raise plan ** Micron MU.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Cowen, BMO expects memory rebound, raise PTs ** Worthington Industries Inc WOR.N: down 4.4% BUZZ-Slides after disappointing Q1 results ** Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Jumps on higher dividend ** Medicines Co MDCO.O: up 8.1% BUZZ-Cholesterol drug succeeds studies, shares hit over 2-year high ** RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK.O: up 11.3% BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue trends update USN

** Cintas Corp CTAS.O: up 5.2% BUZZ-Rises on Q1 beat, raised forecast ** ElectroCore ECOR.O: down 20.2% BUZZ-Drops after FDA seeks more info on expanded use of device ** TrueCar Inc TRUE.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 vehicle sales forecast ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-China's Pinduoduo snapping 3-day losing streak after capital raise ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Climbs on first Lion Air lawsuit settlement, safety committee creation

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.23%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.47%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.34%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.21%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.76%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.52%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.32%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.10%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.20%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.19%

