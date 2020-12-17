US Markets
MYOV

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Marathon Patent Group, Novavax, Uxin Limited

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday on increased hopes of imminent signing of a coronavirus stimulus bill, while investors kept an eye out for economic cues from weekly unemployment data due later in the day. .N

At 6:58 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.41% at 30,285. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.52% at 3,720, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.45% at 12,722.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Myovant Sciences <MYOV.N>, up 10.5% ** Aluminum Corp of China <ACH.N>, up 7.8% ** Skillz Inc <SKLZ.N>, up 6.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** R.R. Donnelley <RRD.N>, down 7.7% ** Concord Medical Services <CCM.N>, down 6.7% ** Jaws Acquisition Corp JWS.N, down 4.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Oriental Culture Holding Ltd <OCG.O>, up 144.4% ** Scopus Biopharma Inc <SCPS.O>, up 76.2% ** NXT-ID Inc <NXTD.O>, up 36.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Scynexis Inc <SCYX.O>, down 18.8% ** Mediaco Holding Inc <MDIA.O>, down 18.3% ** Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd <ANCN.O>, down 16% ** PayPal PYPL.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Up as Jefferies adds to 'Sweet 16' list of tech stocks ** Marathon Patent Group MARA.O: up 19.7% premarket BUZZ-Crypto stocks gain premarket as Bitcoin hits all-time high ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Up after EU concludes talks to secure 200 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Uxin Limited UXIN.O: down 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Q2 loss widens, revenue plunges

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

((rithika.krishna@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MYOV ACH RRD CCM JWS OCG SCPS NXTD SCYX MDIA ANCN PYPL MARA NVAX UXIN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular