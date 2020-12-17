BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Marathon Patent Group, Novavax, Uxin Limited

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday on increased hopes of imminent signing of a coronavirus stimulus bill, while investors kept an eye out for economic cues from weekly unemployment data due later in the day. .N

At 6:58 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.41% at 30,285. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.52% at 3,720, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.45% at 12,722.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Myovant Sciences <MYOV.N>, up 10.5% ** Aluminum Corp of China <ACH.N>, up 7.8% ** Skillz Inc <SKLZ.N>, up 6.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** R.R. Donnelley <RRD.N>, down 7.7% ** Concord Medical Services <CCM.N>, down 6.7% ** Jaws Acquisition Corp JWS.N, down 4.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Oriental Culture Holding Ltd <OCG.O>, up 144.4% ** Scopus Biopharma Inc <SCPS.O>, up 76.2% ** NXT-ID Inc <NXTD.O>, up 36.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Scynexis Inc <SCYX.O>, down 18.8% ** Mediaco Holding Inc <MDIA.O>, down 18.3% ** Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd <ANCN.O>, down 16% ** PayPal PYPL.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Up as Jefferies adds to 'Sweet 16' list of tech stocks ** Marathon Patent Group MARA.O: up 19.7% premarket BUZZ-Crypto stocks gain premarket as Bitcoin hits all-time high ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Up after EU concludes talks to secure 200 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Uxin Limited UXIN.O: down 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Q2 loss widens, revenue plunges

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

