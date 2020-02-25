BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mallinckrodt, Shake Shack, Tupperware, LendingTree

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street added to losses on Tuesday with its three major stock indexes falling 1%, after officials said the coronavirus was "a rapidly escalating epidemic," a day after virus worries sent the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials to their biggest daily declines in two years. .N

At 12:24 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.33% at 27,589.26. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.27% at 3,184.86 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.08% at 9,121.748. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** HP Inc HPQ.N, up 6.8% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O, up 6.6% ** Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS.N, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N, down 5.8% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, down 5.6% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, down 5.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Altisource Asset Management Corp AAMC.N, up 115.6% ** Jumei International Holding Ltd JMEI.N, up 25.7% ** Arlo Technologies Inc ARLO.N, up 22.7% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N, down 44.7% ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc BXC.N, down 18.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Spherix Inc SPEX.O, up 135.9% ** Nemaura Medical Inc NMRD.O, up 134% ** Tarena International Inc TEDU.O, up 19.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** IMV Inc IMV.O, down 34.4% ** Cornerstone OnDemand Inc CSOD.O, down 27.6% ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O, down 19.2% ** Arlo Technologies ARLO.N: up 22.7%

BUZZ-Set for best day since debut on strong quarterly results

** LendingTree Inc TREE.O: down 12.4%

BUZZ-Tumbles on Q4 miss, bleak outlook

** Nio NIO.N: up 15.7%

BUZZ-Set for best day in nearly 2 months on funding talks with Hefei govt

** Shake Shack SHAK.N: down 13.3%

BUZZ-Drops after poor revenue outlook; Piper Sandler cuts PT

** Ekso EKSO.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Kindred Healthcare for testing exoskeleton

** Lipocine Inc LPCN.O: down 27.1%

BUZZ-Down after announcing direct offering worth $6 mln

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Needham expects Apple's supply-demand woes to last until late May

** Tupperware TUP.N: down 44.7%

BUZZ-Tupperware set for record low on weak 2019 profit

** Hertz Global HTZ.N: down 10.7% BUZZ-Drops as higher depreciation costs hit margins

** Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on cancer drug development pact with Roche

** Arcutis ARQT.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ- Cowen starts with "outperform" on potential for psoriasis cream

** Palo Alto PANW.N: down 15.7%

BUZZ-Palo Alto falls after flurry of PT cuts on downbeat forecast

** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise rating after upbeat Q1 results

** Zynerba Pharma ZYNE.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Gains on U.S. patent for cannabidiol autism treatment

** Exact Sciences EXAS.O: down 11.3%

BUZZ-Drops on upsized $1 bln convertible debt deal

** Keysight Technologies KEYS.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Strong gains on upbeat results, forecast

** Perrigo PRGO.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Gains after FDA approves asthma generic to Teva's ProAir

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Moderna ships first batch of coronavirus vaccine for human trials; stock leaps

** Mallinckrodt plc MNK.N: up 16.4%

BUZZ- Surges on $1.6 bln opioid settlement, generics unit to file Chapter 11

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Tesla: A lot rides on upcoming battery day - Jefferies

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.51%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.94%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.60%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.29%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.58%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.55%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.00%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.11%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.76%

(Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.