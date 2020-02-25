BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mallinckrodt, Shake Shack, Tupperware, LendingTree
Wall Street added to losses on Tuesday with its three major stock indexes falling 1%, after officials said the coronavirus was "a rapidly escalating epidemic," a day after virus worries sent the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials to their biggest daily declines in two years. .N
At 12:24 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.33% at 27,589.26. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.27% at 3,184.86 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.08% at 9,121.748. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** HP Inc HPQ.N, up 6.8% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O, up 6.6% ** Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS.N, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N, down 5.8% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, down 5.6% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, down 5.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Altisource Asset Management Corp AAMC.N, up 115.6% ** Jumei International Holding Ltd JMEI.N, up 25.7% ** Arlo Technologies Inc ARLO.N, up 22.7% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N, down 44.7% ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc BXC.N, down 18.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Spherix Inc SPEX.O, up 135.9% ** Nemaura Medical Inc NMRD.O, up 134% ** Tarena International Inc TEDU.O, up 19.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** IMV Inc IMV.O, down 34.4% ** Cornerstone OnDemand Inc CSOD.O, down 27.6% ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O, down 19.2% ** Arlo Technologies ARLO.N: up 22.7%
BUZZ-Set for best day since debut on strong quarterly results
** LendingTree Inc TREE.O: down 12.4%
BUZZ-Tumbles on Q4 miss, bleak outlook
** Nio NIO.N: up 15.7%
BUZZ-Set for best day in nearly 2 months on funding talks with Hefei govt
** Shake Shack SHAK.N: down 13.3%
BUZZ-Drops after poor revenue outlook; Piper Sandler cuts PT
** Ekso EKSO.O: up 4.7%
BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Kindred Healthcare for testing exoskeleton
** Lipocine Inc LPCN.O: down 27.1%
BUZZ-Down after announcing direct offering worth $6 mln
** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.3%
BUZZ-Needham expects Apple's supply-demand woes to last until late May
** Tupperware TUP.N: down 44.7%
BUZZ-Tupperware set for record low on weak 2019 profit
** Hertz Global HTZ.N: down 10.7% BUZZ-Drops as higher depreciation costs hit margins
** Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC.O: up 4.4%
BUZZ-Jumps on cancer drug development pact with Roche
** Arcutis ARQT.O: down 2.7%
BUZZ- Cowen starts with "outperform" on potential for psoriasis cream
** Palo Alto PANW.N: down 15.7%
BUZZ-Palo Alto falls after flurry of PT cuts on downbeat forecast
** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 6.8%
BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise rating after upbeat Q1 results
** Zynerba Pharma ZYNE.O: up 5.0%
BUZZ-Gains on U.S. patent for cannabidiol autism treatment
** Exact Sciences EXAS.O: down 11.3%
BUZZ-Drops on upsized $1 bln convertible debt deal
** Keysight Technologies KEYS.N: up 4.3%
BUZZ-Strong gains on upbeat results, forecast
** Perrigo PRGO.N: up 1.5%
BUZZ-Gains after FDA approves asthma generic to Teva's ProAir
** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 16.8%
BUZZ-Moderna ships first batch of coronavirus vaccine for human trials; stock leaps
** Mallinckrodt plc MNK.N: up 16.4%
BUZZ- Surges on $1.6 bln opioid settlement, generics unit to file Chapter 11
** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.5%
BUZZ-Tesla: A lot rides on upcoming battery day - Jefferies
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.51%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.94%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.60%
Energy
.SPNY
down 2.29%
Financial
.SPSY
down 1.58%
Health
.SPXHC
down 1.55%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 2.00%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 1.19%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 2.24%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 1.11%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.76%
(Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)
