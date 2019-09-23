BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mallinckrodt, Plus Therapeutics, Reebonz Holding

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Monday, as investors remained cautious about progress in U.S.-China trade talks and waited for a slew of economic reports to gauge the health of the domestic economy. .N

At 7:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.03% at 26,885. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.07% at 2,991.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.20% at 7,846.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N, up 27.5% ** New Media Investment Group Inc NEWM.N, up 6.8% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, up 6.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Noble Corp Plc NE.N, down 8.6% ** Adient Plc ADNT.N, down 5.5% ** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N, down 5.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O, up 75.2% ** Sky Solar Holdings Ltd SKYS.O, up 17.5% ** Celsion Corp CLSN.O, up 14.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Reebonz Holding Ltd RBZ.O, down 28.3% ** Taronis Technologies Inc TRNX.O, down 10.2% ** Uxin Ltd UXIN.O, down 9.5% ** Tellurian Inc TELL.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Tellurian rises on LNG deal with India's Petronet ** Arcadia Biosciences Inc RKDA.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on U.S. patent win for low gluten wheat grains ** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N: down 5.3% premarket ** United States Steel Corp X.N: down 3.6% premarket ** Nucor Corp NUE.N: down 1.0% premarket ** Steel Dynamics Inc STLD.O: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Steel stocks: JPM cuts PTs on more flattish price environment ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O: up 75.2% premarket BUZZ-Plus Therapeutics to get $4.6 mln in reimbursements; shares jump ** Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on offer to buy Barkerville Gold for C$338 mln

