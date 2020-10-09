BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mallinckrodt, Ebay, VivoPower International, Just Energy, Xilinx

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more federal fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election. .N

At 10:45 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.26% at 28,500.35. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.36% at 3,459.23 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.89% at 11,522.699. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Xilinx Inc <XLNX.O>, up 11.6% ** Teradyne Inc <TER.O>, up 4.1% ** Ebay Inc <EBAY.O>, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Vontier Corp <VNT.N>, down 13.3% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 3.6% ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc <MLM.N>, down 3.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Just Energy Group <JE.N>, up 45.9% ** WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund <RESE.N>, up 38.1% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, up 17% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Universal Security Instruments Inc<UUU.N>, down 13.5% ** Vontier Corp <VNT.N>, down 13.3 % ** AgeX Therapeutics Inc <AGE.N>, down 11 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** VivoPower International PLC <VVPR.O>, up 46.6% ** Precigen Inc <PGEN.O>, up 29.9% ** SpartanNash Co <SPTN.O>, up 24% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ShiftPixy Inc <PIXY.O>, down 24.5% ** Intrusion Inc <INTZ.O>, down 16.1% ** GeoVax Labs Inc <GOVX.O>, down 12.3% ** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 20.6%

BUZZ-: Down after report says co's bankruptcy to give control over to bondholders ** VivoPower International PLC VVPR.O: up 46.6%

BUZZ-Gains on finalizing EV maker acquisition ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 11.6% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 3.1% BUZZ-Xilinx soars on report of $30 bln buyout deal from AMD

** Coupa Software Inc COUP.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank starts coverage of Coupa Software with 'buy' ** Watford Holdings Ltd WTRE.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises on $622 mln buyout deal from Arch Capital ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Gains on battery products production plan ** XpresSpa Group Inc XSPA.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Up on construction of COVID-19 testing facility at Boston airport ** Eli Lilly & Co LLY.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Up after rival Pfizer's breast cancer drug fails late-stage study ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Up on launching COVID-19 testing program for NYC schools ** Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL.O: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises as mid-stage trial of COVID-19 drug begins ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA's rare pediatric disease status for gene therapy ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-General Electric jumps after GS reinstates 'buy' rating - thefly.com ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Cannabis stocks surge further after VP nominee Harris vows to decriminalize pot ** Extreme Networks Inc EXTR.O: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Up after raising revenue forecast ** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises on research agreement with IGAN Biosciences ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly revenue forecast ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Rises as co hikes quarterly revenue forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.61%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.82%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.50%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.27%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.37%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.57%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.94%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.46%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.48%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.45%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bangalore)

((Shradha.singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.