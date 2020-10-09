BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mallinckrodt, Ebay, VivoPower International, Just Energy, Xilinx
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more federal fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election. .N
At 10:45 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.26% at 28,500.35. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.36% at 3,459.23 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.89% at 11,522.699. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Xilinx Inc <XLNX.O>, up 11.6% ** Teradyne Inc <TER.O>, up 4.1% ** Ebay Inc <EBAY.O>, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Vontier Corp <VNT.N>, down 13.3% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 3.6% ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc <MLM.N>, down 3.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Just Energy Group <JE.N>, up 45.9% ** WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund <RESE.N>, up 38.1% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, up 17% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Universal Security Instruments Inc<UUU.N>, down 13.5% ** Vontier Corp <VNT.N>, down 13.3 % ** AgeX Therapeutics Inc <AGE.N>, down 11 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** VivoPower International PLC <VVPR.O>, up 46.6% ** Precigen Inc <PGEN.O>, up 29.9% ** SpartanNash Co <SPTN.O>, up 24% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ShiftPixy Inc <PIXY.O>, down 24.5% ** Intrusion Inc <INTZ.O>, down 16.1% ** GeoVax Labs Inc <GOVX.O>, down 12.3% ** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 20.6%
BUZZ-: Down after report says co's bankruptcy to give control over to bondholders ** VivoPower International PLC VVPR.O: up 46.6%
BUZZ-Gains on finalizing EV maker acquisition ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 11.6% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 3.1% BUZZ-Xilinx soars on report of $30 bln buyout deal from AMD
** Coupa Software Inc COUP.O: up 4.1%
BUZZ-Deutsche Bank starts coverage of Coupa Software with 'buy' ** Watford Holdings Ltd WTRE.O: up 6.9%
BUZZ-Rises on $622 mln buyout deal from Arch Capital ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O: up 3.1%
BUZZ-Gains on battery products production plan ** XpresSpa Group Inc XSPA.O: up 1.3%
BUZZ-Up on construction of COVID-19 testing facility at Boston airport ** Eli Lilly & Co LLY.N: up 1.2%
BUZZ-Up after rival Pfizer's breast cancer drug fails late-stage study ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 3.2%
BUZZ-Up on launching COVID-19 testing program for NYC schools ** Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL.O: down 1.5%
BUZZ-Rises as mid-stage trial of COVID-19 drug begins ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: up 1.4%
BUZZ-Rises on FDA's rare pediatric disease status for gene therapy ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 1.7%
BUZZ-General Electric jumps after GS reinstates 'buy' rating - thefly.com ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Cannabis stocks surge further after VP nominee Harris vows to decriminalize pot ** Extreme Networks Inc EXTR.O: up 17.0%
BUZZ-Up after raising revenue forecast ** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: up 2.6%
BUZZ-Rises on research agreement with IGAN Biosciences ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 2.3%
BUZZ-Rises on upbeat quarterly revenue forecast ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 3.5%
BUZZ-Rises as co hikes quarterly revenue forecast
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.61%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.82%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.50%
Energy
.SPNY
down 1.27%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.37%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.57%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.28%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.94%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.46%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.48%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.45%
(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bangalore)
((Shradha.singh@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.