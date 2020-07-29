US Markets
KODK

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-MAdvanced Micro Devices, Eastman Kodak, OnDeck Capital, Heat Biologics

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as a slew of positive earnings updates and hopes for a dovish tone from the Federal Reserve overshadowed concerns about next steps for the government's coronavirus support plan. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.22% at 26,354. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.35% at 3,224.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.68% at 10,611.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.K, up 84.6% ** On Deck Capital Inc ONDK.K, up 48.2% ** Brink's Co BCO.N, up 30.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Navios Maritime Partners LP NMM.N, down 16.3% ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.K, down 7.9% ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.K, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O, up 73.2% ** Achieve Life Sciences Inc ACHV.O, up 43.2% ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O, up 41.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O, down 32.3% ** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc SNSS.O, down 31.8% ** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O, down 27.7% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Starbucks' digital initiatives to unlock further momentum ** Visa Inc V.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Visa's cross-border headwinds persist, travel resumption key ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 73.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Boeing, British Aerospace clears disinfectant for usage ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as "theatrical window" is shortened ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 20.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected sales drop outlook ** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O: down 27.4% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offering ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Pfizer shows strength as vaccine hopes rise ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 84.6% premarket BUZZ-$765 mln U.S. loan to Kodak for making drug ingredients puzzling, says SVB Leerink ** OnDeck Capital Inc ONDK.N: up 48.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on buyout deal with fintech Enova International ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Swings to profit as customers at home order more meal kits ** Heat Biologics HTBX.O: up 29.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on positive pre-clinical data from COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after co hikes 2020 forecast

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KODK ONDK BCO NMM LEAF TLRD SNOA ACHV BGFV ETON SNSS BOXL SBUX V AMC LB PFE APRN HTBX AMD NDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular