BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-MAdvanced Micro Devices, Eastman Kodak, OnDeck Capital, Heat Biologics

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as a slew of positive earnings updates and hopes for a dovish tone from the Federal Reserve overshadowed concerns about next steps for the government's coronavirus support plan. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.22% at 26,354. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.35% at 3,224.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.68% at 10,611.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.K, up 84.6% ** On Deck Capital Inc ONDK.K, up 48.2% ** Brink's Co BCO.N, up 30.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Navios Maritime Partners LP NMM.N, down 16.3% ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.K, down 7.9% ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.K, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O, up 73.2% ** Achieve Life Sciences Inc ACHV.O, up 43.2% ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O, up 41.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O, down 32.3% ** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc SNSS.O, down 31.8% ** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O, down 27.7% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Starbucks' digital initiatives to unlock further momentum ** Visa Inc V.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Visa's cross-border headwinds persist, travel resumption key ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 73.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Boeing, British Aerospace clears disinfectant for usage ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as "theatrical window" is shortened ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 20.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected sales drop outlook ** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O: down 27.4% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offering ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Pfizer shows strength as vaccine hopes rise ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 84.6% premarket BUZZ-$765 mln U.S. loan to Kodak for making drug ingredients puzzling, says SVB Leerink ** OnDeck Capital Inc ONDK.N: up 48.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on buyout deal with fintech Enova International ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Swings to profit as customers at home order more meal kits ** Heat Biologics HTBX.O: up 29.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on positive pre-clinical data from COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after co hikes 2020 forecast

