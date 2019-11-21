BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Macy's, L Brands, Seadrill, Applied Materials, Hepion Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The three major U.S. indexes fell on Thursday after conflicting headlines on U.S.-China trade relations and a row between the world's top two economies over the Hong Kong protest led to uncertainty over the timing of a deal to end the dispute..N

At 10:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.30% at 27,736.45. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.28% at 3,099.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.30% at 8,500.769. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Charles Schwab Corp <SCHW.N>, up 8.2% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 8.2% ** Copart Inc <CPRT.OQ>, up 5.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** E*Trade Financial Corp <ETFC.O>, down 9.9% ** KLA Corp <KLAC.O>, down 6.6% ** Applied Materials Inc <AMAT.O>, down 3.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Stage Stores <SSI.N>, up 26.5% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, up 21.1% ** Canopy Growt Corp <CGC.N>, up 14.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Cubic Corp <CUB.N>, down 18.8% ** La-Z-Boy Inc <LZB.N>, down 12.1% ** Brightview Holdings Inc <BV.N>, down 11.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd <WAFU.O>, up 284.9% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HEPA.O>, up 53.5% ** TD Ameritrade Holding Corp <AMTD.O>, up 19.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aurora Mobile Ltd <JG.O>, down 18.8% ** Baozun Inc <BZUN.O>, down 18.5% ** GlycoMimetcs Inc <GLYC.O>, down 17.6% ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ- Jumps on better-than-expected FY profit forecast ** La-Z-Boy Inc LZB.N: down 12.1%

BUZZ- Slips on discomforting Q2 results ** Cubic Corp CUB.N: down 18.8%

BUZZ- Falls on profit miss, forecast disappoints ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N: down 20.1%

BUZZ- Shares sink after chairman's resignation, Q3 loss ** Target Corp TGT.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ- Target the holiday destination this season ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 14.6% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 11.9% ** Aphria Inc APHA.N: up 8.0% ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ- Pot stocks rise as U.S. House panel passes bill to federally legalize marijuana ** TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.O: up 19.3% ** Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ- Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade surge on reports of merger ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ- Slides after UBS downgrades to "sell" ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ- Slips after setting lower 2020 treatment charges ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ- Jumps on Reuters report of LVMH getting access to books ** Sanofi SNY.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ- Likely mulling options for consumer health arm; shares rise ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ- Rises on closing $74-bln buyout of Celgene ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ- Falls on FY forecast cut, Q3 same-store sales miss ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ- MKM initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ- Too early to worry about blockbuster Eylea competition ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ- Dips on plans to buy rewards platform for $4 bln ** ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ- New drug approval an early holiday gift to Alnylam investors ** Spire Inc SR.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ- CS cuts PT citing disappointing appeals court ruling ** Harpoon Therapeutics Inc HARP.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ- Rises on collaboration with AbbVie ** BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ- Down on FY net sales forecast cut, weak Q3 results ** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N: up 26.5%

BUZZ- Soars on FY forecast raise, strong Q3 results ** ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ- Rises on FDA's 'orphan drug' tag for rare genetic eye disease therapy ** LAM Research Corp LRCX.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ- Slips after UBS downgrades to 'sell' rating ** InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp NVIV.O: down 31.8%

BUZZ- InVivo Therapeutics set to open at record low on discounted stock offering ** Copart Inc CPRT.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ- Up after results beat estimates ** Diamond S Shipping Inc DSSI.N: down 9.1%

BUZZ- Falls on secondary offering ** Bio Path Holdings Inc BPTH.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ- Jumps after FDA clears blood cancer treatment for human trials ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ- AMD slips as Northland says stock ahead of fundamentals, downgrades ** OptiNose Inc OPTN.O: down 14.3%

BUZZ- Drops on deep-discounted stock deal ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ- Amgen to join Big Pharma league with diversified business - Jefferies ** Dare Bioscience Inc DARE.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ- Rises after completing Microchips Biotech buyout ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 0.1%

BUZZ- Income from Hong Kong park may fall about $275 mln in 2020 ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp PHIO.O: up 16.2%

BUZZ- Up on expanding collaboration with Karolinska Institutet

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.05%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.52%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.49%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.17%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.41%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.44%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.03%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.95%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.51%

(Compiled by Neha Malara in Bengaluru)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0344;))

