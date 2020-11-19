BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Macy's, L Brands, Aptevo Therapeutics, Sonos, CIIg Merger Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to slip on Thursday as soaring COVID-19 cases and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling growth in the world's largest economy. .N

At 9:06 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.18% at 29,337. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.18% at 3,558.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.17% at 11,876.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Phoenix New Media Limited FENG.K, up 56.5% ** StarTek Inc <SRT>, up 21.8% ** L Brands Inc <LB>, up 16.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tidewater Inc <TDW>, down 40.3% ** X Financial <XYF>, down 33.6% ** Snap-On Inc <SNA>, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Trident Acquisitions Corp TDACW.O, up 114.7% ** Forum Merger III Corp FIIIW.O, up 100.0% ** Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp BRPAR.O, up 37.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ebang International Holdings Inc EBON.O, down 18.4% ** BIO-key International, Inc BKYI.O, down 17.3% ** Monocle Acquisition Corp <MNCLW.O>, down 14.4% ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 16.2% premarket BUZZ-L Brands: Blowout Q3 pushes shares to near three-year high ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Nvidia falls as it expects decline in Q4 data center sales ** Aptevo Therapeutics Inc APVO.O: up 32.7% premarket BUZZ-Aptevo Therapeutics: Surges on buyout bid from Tang Capital Partners LP ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ-ReneSola: Rises on deal to co-develop solar projects in the UK ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Biogen's pipeline could drive growth if Alzheimer's drug not approved ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-RedHill Biopharma: Up on safety panel nod to continue COVID-19 treatment study ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Macy's: Falls as weak sales outlook overshadows Q3 beat ** CIIG Merger Corp CIIC.O: up 15.2% premarket BUZZ-CIIG Merger Corp leaps after big jump on EV SPAC deal ** Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Nasdaq: Set for near 2-month low on Verafin acquisition plans ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: down 5.6% premarket BUZZ-GoPro drops after co launches $100 mln convertible debt deal ** Corcept Therapeutics CORT.O: up 20.6% premarket BUZZ-Corcept: Rises on patent lawsuit win for hormone disorder drug, PT raise ** Forum Merger III Corp FIII.O: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Forum Merger III: Jumps on report of EV deal ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Bilibili Inc rises on strong Q4 revenue forecast ** Transocean Ltd RIG.N: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Transocean: Rises on deepwater contract extensions in Brazil ** Sonos Inc SONO.O: up 17.6% premarket BUZZ-Sonos Inc: Rises after strong Q4 results; brokerages raise PTs

