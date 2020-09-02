BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Macy's Inc, Nvidia Corp, Biomx Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eyeing new highs, as demand for technology stocks overshadowed data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. private payrolls last month. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.52% at 28,772. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.57% at 3,547.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.00% at 12,435.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 21.7% ** Guess Inc <GES.N>, up 20.0% ** Ion Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, up 15.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.K>, down 16.4% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 13.6% ** UMH Properties Inc <UMH.N>, down 9.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lonestar Resources Us Inc LONE.O, up 79.6% ** China HGS Real Estate Inc HGSH.O, up 67.2% ** Shiloh Industries Inc <SHLO.O>, up 26.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, down 16.8% ** Plus Therapeutics Inc <PSTV.O>, down 14.1% ** Shoe Carnival Inc <SCVL.O>, down 14.1% ** Flying Eagle Acquisition FEAC.N: up 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Skillz public ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Proxy advisory firm recommends re-electing chairwoman, shares up ** Teladoc Inc TDOC.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg upgrades on accelerated shift to telemedicine ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Peloton gains as JP Morgan ups the ante, sets new Street-high PT ** Macy's Inc M.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Up as Q2 results beat on online demand surge ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high as Wall Street applauds new gaming chip ** Biomx Inc PHGE.K: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on collaboration deal for inflammatory bowel disease treatment

