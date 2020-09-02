US Markets
PSV

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Macy's Inc, Nvidia Corp, Biomx Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eyeing new highs, as demand for technology stocks overshadowed data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. private payrolls last month. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.52% at 28,772. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.57% at 3,547.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.00% at 12,435.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 21.7% ** Guess Inc <GES.N>, up 20.0% ** Ion Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, up 15.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.K>, down 16.4% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 13.6% ** UMH Properties Inc <UMH.N>, down 9.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lonestar Resources Us Inc LONE.O, up 79.6% ** China HGS Real Estate Inc HGSH.O, up 67.2% ** Shiloh Industries Inc <SHLO.O>, up 26.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, down 16.8% ** Plus Therapeutics Inc <PSTV.O>, down 14.1% ** Shoe Carnival Inc <SCVL.O>, down 14.1% ** Flying Eagle Acquisition FEAC.N: up 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Skillz public ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Proxy advisory firm recommends re-electing chairwoman, shares up ** Teladoc Inc TDOC.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg upgrades on accelerated shift to telemedicine ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Peloton gains as JP Morgan ups the ante, sets new Street-high PT ** Macy's Inc M.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Up as Q2 results beat on online demand surge ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high as Wall Street applauds new gaming chip ** Biomx Inc PHGE.K: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on collaboration deal for inflammatory bowel disease treatment

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSV GES IO HOME GSX UMH LONE HGSH SHLO JFIN PSTV SCVL FEAC TSLA TDOC PTON M NVDA PHGE NDX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular