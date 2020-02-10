BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lyft, Slack, Roku, Eli Lilly, Technical Comm

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street resumed its rally from last week, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on Monday, as a recent batch of strong domestic economic data and largely upbeat earnings overshadowed fears about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on global growth. .N

At 13:20 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.20% at 29,161.6. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.30% at 3,337.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.64% at 9,581.919. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Loews Corp <L.N>, up 4.4% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, up 4.2% ** McKesson Corp <MCK.N>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 5.1% ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.OQ>, down 5% ** Cimarex Energy Co <XEC.N>, down 4.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Taubman Centers Inc <TCO.N>, up 53.2% ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 27.5% ** Edgewell Personal Care Co <EPC.N>, up 25.1% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Myomo Inc <MYO.N>, down 20.8% ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, down 16.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** vTv Therapeutics Inc <VTVT.O>, up 53.3% ** Atomera Inc <ATOM.O>, up 23.3% ** Kezar Life Sciences Inc <KZR.O>, up 21.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Technical Communications Corp <TCCO.O>, down 29.7% ** Benitec Biopharma Ltd <BNTC.O>, down 28% ** Alector Inc <ALEC.O>, down 13.5%

** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 1.3% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Snap back ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.5% ** Allergan Plc AGN.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Street View: Allergan deal to boost Abbvie's health ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.1% BUZZ-Slips on report global smartphone output to fall by 12% due to coronavirus ** Ardelyx Inc ARDX.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Cowen starts with "outperform" on Ardelyx Inc, sees kidney drug approval by 2021 ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-Eli Lilly and Roche drop after Alzheimer's therapies flunk clinical trial ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 2.6% BUZZ-Slips as January deliveries fall due to extended holiday in China ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Gains on report co nearing sale of Victoria's Secret ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Rallies as production restarts at Shanghai factory ** World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-WWE in 'penalty box': Wells Fargo double downgrades to 'underweight' ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: up 20.8% BUZZ-Jumps on promising data from eye disease gene therapy ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN.N: down 10.1% BUZZ-Plummets as anxiety disorder drug fails trial ** Taubman Centers Inc TCO.N: up 53.2% BUZZ-Mall REIT Taubman surges on Simon Property tie-up ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 14.1%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod to start trial for respiratory drug ** Edgewell Personal Care Co EPC.N: up 25.1%

BUZZ-Surges after abandoning debt laden deal for Harry's ** Lithium Americas Corp LAC.N: up 14.3%

BUZZ-Rises after deal with JV partner Ganfeng Lithium ** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc MREO.O: up 24.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on financing deals with Novartis, Aspire Capital ** Acasti Pharma Inc ACST.O: down 24.9%

BUZZ-Slumps as co announces investigation into trial data ** vTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O: up 53.3%

BUZZ-Surges after diabetes treatment succeeds mid-stage study ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Rises as UBS upgrades co to 'buy' from 'neutral' ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Jumps to 1-yr high after Xerox raises takeover offer ** Ceragon Networks Ltd CRNT.O: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Posts Q4 loss, warns Coronavirus to affect outlook; shares drop ** Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc COLL.O: down 11.5%

BUZZ-Falls ahead of convertible debt deal ** Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc DO.N: down 12.8%

BUZZ-Diamond Offshore Drilling to be cash flow negative in 2020, shares fall ** HC2 Holdings Inc HCHC.N: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Shares rise on advanced talks to sell insurance unit ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 3.4% ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: down 2.6% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: down 4.5% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: down 5.1% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Oil stocks fall on weaker Chinese demand, traders await OPEC+ cut ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 1.5% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 2.6% ** Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC.N: down 1.7% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Coronavirus outbreak continues to take toll on cruises, airlines, hotels ** Motorcar Parts of America Inc MPAA.N: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Skids on revenue forecast cut ** Photronics Inc PLAB.O: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as Stifel upgrades to buy, raises PT ** CNA Financial Corp CNA.N: up 8.1% ** Loews Corp L.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-CNA Financial, parent Loews rise on Q4 profit ** Contura Energy Inc CTRA.N: down 14.0%

BUZZ-Shares charred on lower shipments forecast ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Launches split-off of Change Heathcare stake ** General Finance Corp GFN.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 profit beat ** Slack Technologies WORK.N: up 14.7%

BUZZ-Report says IBM migrates to co's chat app, shares jump ** Kodiak Sciences Inc KOD.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from eye disorder therapy trial ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O: down 29.7%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 15 yrs on wider Q1 loss ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Rallies after analyst says coronavirus could mean more TV watching ** Generac Holdings Inc GNRC.N: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Rises after co set to join S&P MidCap 400 ** Planet Green Holdings Corp PLAG.N: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on share purchase agreement ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as RBC raises PT to Street high ahead of earnings ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Surges ahead of Tuesday's quarterly report

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.38%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.87%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.23%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.30%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.20%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.22%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.11%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.73%

Materials

.SPLRCM

flat

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.69%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.02%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.