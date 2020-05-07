BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lyft, Livongo Health, Tonix Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open sharply higher on Thursday after a surprise rise in Chinese exports and a surge in oil prices spurred hopes of an economic recovery, taking the sting off another gloomy weekly jobless claims report..N

At 9:07 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.28% at 23,815. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.45% at 2,874.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.46% at 9,082.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ION Geophysical Corp IO.N, up 88.6% ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N, up 31.1% ** Tutor Perini Corp TPC.N, up 26.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N, down 22.7% ** Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC.N, down 17.9% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.K, down 14.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Genius Brands International Inc GNUS.O, up 185.4% ** Midland States Bancorp Inc MSBI.O, up 81.1% ** Rumbleon Inc RMBL.O, up 49.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Microvision Inc MVIS.O, down 23% ** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O, down 22.4% ** Remark Holdings Inc MARK.O, down 20.2% ** Raytheon Technologies RTX.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Raytheon Tech Q1 results due with eyes on cornavirus fallout ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-OPKO Health: Falls as COVID-19 disruptions hit revenue ** T-Mobile Inc TMUS.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-T-Mobile rises on subscriber beat; KeyBanc lifts PT ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 31.1% premarket BUZZ-Fastly: Surges on traffic spike, raises guidance ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-PayPal: Gains on signaling strong recovery amid surge in online shopping ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 16.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: No coronavirus stop on Lyft's road to profitability ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Livongo Health: Rises on Q1 revenue beat, raised 2020 outlook ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Incyte: Lung cancer drug approval will diversify portfolio - SVB Leerink ** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Endo International: Rises on better-than-expected Q1 amid COVID-19 pandemic ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: GM motoring through coronavirus cracks ** Brinker International Inc EAT.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Brinker International falls on stock offering ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Nvidia: Piper Sandler hikes PT on strong Q1 hopes, Mellanox addition ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O: up 30.4% premarket BUZZ-Biomerica up on potential Europe distribution of COVID-19 test ** Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 2.2% premarket ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 0.5% premarket ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.2% premarket ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.5% premarket ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Bristol Myers Squibb jumps on Q1 profit beat, co maintains forecast ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Moderna jumps as co expects mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine study to start soon ** SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: down 10.1% premarket BUZZ-SolarEdge Technologies: Falls on surprise loss, weak outlook ** ANGI Homeservices Inc ANGI.O: up 18.9% premarket BUZZ-ANGI Homeservices: Jumps on smaller-than-expected Q1 loss ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Fortinet: Brokerages raise PT on revenue beat, upbeat outlook ** Evelo Biosciences Inc EVLO.O: up 28.8% premarket BUZZ-Evelo Biosciences: Rises on plans to test lead drug in COVID-19 ** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Raytheon Technologies rises on profit beat, potential strength in defense unit ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp TNXP.O: up 21.5% premarket BUZZ-Tonix Pharmaceuticals: Rises on plans to develop three new COVID-19 vaccines

(Compiled by Trisha Roy, Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.