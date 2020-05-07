BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lyft, Livongo Health, Tonix Pharma

Companies
Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open sharply higher on Thursday after a surprise rise in Chinese exports and a surge in oil prices spurred hopes of an economic recovery, taking the sting off another gloomy weekly jobless claims report..N

At 9:07 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.28% at 23,815. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.45% at 2,874.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.46% at 9,082.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ION Geophysical Corp IO.N, up 88.6% ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N, up 31.1% ** Tutor Perini Corp TPC.N, up 26.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N, down 22.7% ** Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC.N, down 17.9% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.K, down 14.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Genius Brands International Inc GNUS.O, up 185.4% ** Midland States Bancorp Inc MSBI.O, up 81.1% ** Rumbleon Inc RMBL.O, up 49.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Microvision Inc MVIS.O, down 23% ** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O, down 22.4% ** Remark Holdings Inc MARK.O, down 20.2% ** Raytheon Technologies RTX.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Raytheon Tech Q1 results due with eyes on cornavirus fallout ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-OPKO Health: Falls as COVID-19 disruptions hit revenue ** T-Mobile Inc TMUS.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-T-Mobile rises on subscriber beat; KeyBanc lifts PT ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 31.1% premarket BUZZ-Fastly: Surges on traffic spike, raises guidance ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-PayPal: Gains on signaling strong recovery amid surge in online shopping ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 16.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: No coronavirus stop on Lyft's road to profitability ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Livongo Health: Rises on Q1 revenue beat, raised 2020 outlook ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Incyte: Lung cancer drug approval will diversify portfolio - SVB Leerink ** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Endo International: Rises on better-than-expected Q1 amid COVID-19 pandemic ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: GM motoring through coronavirus cracks ** Brinker International Inc EAT.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Brinker International falls on stock offering ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Nvidia: Piper Sandler hikes PT on strong Q1 hopes, Mellanox addition ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O: up 30.4% premarket BUZZ-Biomerica up on potential Europe distribution of COVID-19 test ** Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 2.2% premarket ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 0.5% premarket ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.2% premarket ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.5% premarket ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Bristol Myers Squibb jumps on Q1 profit beat, co maintains forecast ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 16.2% premarket BUZZ-Moderna jumps as co expects mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine study to start soon ** SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: down 10.1% premarket BUZZ-SolarEdge Technologies: Falls on surprise loss, weak outlook ** ANGI Homeservices Inc ANGI.O: up 18.9% premarket BUZZ-ANGI Homeservices: Jumps on smaller-than-expected Q1 loss ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Fortinet: Brokerages raise PT on revenue beat, upbeat outlook ** Evelo Biosciences Inc EVLO.O: up 28.8% premarket BUZZ-Evelo Biosciences: Rises on plans to test lead drug in COVID-19 ** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Raytheon Technologies rises on profit beat, potential strength in defense unit ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp TNXP.O: up 21.5% premarket BUZZ-Tonix Pharmaceuticals: Rises on plans to develop three new COVID-19 vaccines

(Compiled by Trisha Roy, Amal S in Bengaluru)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

