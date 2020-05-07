BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lyft, GM, Bristol Myers, Nvidia

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday after a surprise rise in Chinese exports and a surge in oil prices spurred hopes of an economic recovery, even as investors braced for what is likely to be another gloomy weekly jobless claims report. .N

At 7:59 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.36% at 23,832. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.53% at 2,876.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.50% at 9,086.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Tutor Perini Cp TPC.N, up 30.0% ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N, up 27.8% ** RTW Retailwinds Inc RTW.N, up 27.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Briggs & Stratton Corp BGG.N, down 24.8% ** Delek Logistics Partners LP DKL.N, down 13.7% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N, down 11.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Genius Brands International Inc GNUS.O, up 139.6% ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O, up 43.9% ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O, up 34.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Microvision Inc MVIS.O, down 22.4% ** Sg Blocks Inc SGBX.O, down 21.8% ** Integrated Media Technology Ltd IMTE.O, down 17.9% ** Raytheon Technologies RTX.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Raytheon Tech Q1 results due with eyes on cornavirus fallout ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as COVID-19 disruptions hit revenue ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: up 21.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on traffic spike, raises guidance ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains on signaling strong recovery amid surge in online shopping ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 16.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: No coronavirus stop on Lyft's road to profitability ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 11.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q1 revenue beat, raised 2020 outlook ** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q1 amid COVID-19 pandemic ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: GM motoring through coronavirus cracks ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc GBT.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Cowen hikes PT on impressive sickle cell disease drug progress ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler hikes PT on strong Q1 hopes, Mellanox addition ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O: up 34.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on potential Europe distribution of COVID-19 test ** Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 2.0% premarket ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 0.3% premarket ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.8% premarket ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.8% premarket ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Bristol Myers Squibb: Jumps on Q1 profit beat, co maintains forecast ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 14.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as co expects mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine study to start soon

