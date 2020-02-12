BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lyft, Bed Bath & Beyond, Akamai, Moderna

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after a drop in the number of new cases of coronavirus infections in China raised hopes that the economic fallout from the outbreak would be contained. .N

At 8:05 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.42% at 29,352. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.35% at 3,369.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.44% at 9,569.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Amplify Energy Corp <AMPY.N>, up 8.7% ** RTW Retailwinds Inc <RTW.N>, up 8.4% ** Shopify Inc <SHOP.N>, up 7.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Insperity Inc <NSP.N>, down 18.2% ** Pretium Resources Inc <PVG.N>, down 18% ** St Joe Co <JOE.N>, down 11.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc <TTNP.O>, up 27.1% ** Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALNA.O>, up 16.6% ** KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc <KLXE.O>, up 14.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Zosano Pharma Corp <ZSAN.O>, down 30.1% ** Polarityte Inc <PTE.O>, down 28% ** PDS Biotechnology Corp <PDSB.O>, down 25.8% ** Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue, profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Plenty of catalysts ahead for Akamai Technologies ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on forecast of slower growth in 2020 BUZZ-Street View: Still favor Lyft, despite profitability timeline ** PolarityTE Inc PTE.O: down 28% premarket BUZZ-PolarityTE dives on stock offering ** Insperity Inc NSP.N: down 18.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on downbeat FY 2020 forecast ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: down 30.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on proposed offering of stock and warrants ** FibroGen Inc FGEN.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Up as FDA sets action date for anemia treatment ** Computer Programs and Systems Inc CPSI.O: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains as results beat ** Telenav Inc TNAV.O: down 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on delay in filing Form 10-Q ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Can materially outperform over sustained period of time - UBS ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Moderna down after pricing $500 mln share offering ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-MS downgrades as pressure builds on heart pump device ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 25.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Bed Bath & Beyond turnaround will be tougher than expected ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: down 25.8% premarket BUZZ-Set to hit record low on $12 mln stock offer

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

