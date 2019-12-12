BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lululemon, General Electric, Starbucks Corp, Tonix Pharma, Akoustis Technologies

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and struck an optimistic tone on the outlook of the economy. .N

At 7:21 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.03% at 27,933. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.03% at 3,144, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.07% at 8,411.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMRX.N>, up 15.5% ** Tata Motors Ltd <TTM.N>, up 5.3% ** Lions Gate Entertainment Corp <LGFa.N>, up 5.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Amira Nature Foods Ltd <ANFI.N>, down 11.5% ** Ciena Corp <CIEN.N>, down 3.4% ** Resideo Technologies Inc <REZI.N>, down 3.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp <TNXP.O>, up 41.7% ** Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd <PT.O>, up 18.9% ** LMP Automotive Holdings <LMPX.O>, up 17.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Miragen Therapeutics Inc <MGEN.O>, down 21.5% ** Akoustis Technologies Inc <AKTS.O>, down 13.1% ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc <DFFN.O>, down 11.3% ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on disappointing forecast ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after UBS upgrades to "buy" ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Gains after J.P. Morgan upgrades to 'overweight' ** Akoustis Technologies AKTS.O: down 13.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on proposed common stock offering ** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: down 21.5% premarket BUZZ-Down on restructuring charge, private placement ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 41.7% premarket BUZZ-Bounces back from record low on European patent grant for lead drug

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

