BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lululemon, GE, Starbucks, Delta Air Lines, Lumber Liquidators, Lovesac

U.S. stock indexes were set to open modestly lower on Thursday, with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of the imposition of a fresh round of tariffs on Chinese goods. .N

At 9:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.10% at 27,897. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were unchanged at 3,143, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.12% at 8,395.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMRX.N>, up 36.5% ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 17.0% ** Puxin Ltd <NEW.N>, up 10.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Amira Nature Foods Ltd <ANFI.N>, down 11.5% ** Constellium SE <CSTM.N>, down 10.2% ** CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc <CORR.N>, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp <TNXP.O>, up 42.7% ** Assertio Therapeutics Inc <ASRT.O>, up 36.3% ** Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd <PT.O>, up 24.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc <DFFN.O>, down 29.8% ** Cti Industries Corp <CTIB.O>, down 20.9% ** Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc <SNNA.O>, down 20% ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on disappointing forecast ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after UBS upgrades to "buy" ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains after J.P. Morgan upgrades to 'overweight' ** Nordson Corp NDSN.O: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Shares down on Q4 revenue miss ** Akoustis Technologies AKTS.O: down 14.3% premarket BUZZ-Set for worst day in a year on $30 mln stock offer ** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: down 15.8% premarket BUZZ-Down on restructuring charge, private placement ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 42.7% premarket BUZZ-Bounces back from record low on European patent grant for lead drug ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: up 36.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for generic version of Merck's NuvaRing ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on 2020 profit forecast ** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc LL.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on improved margin outlook as some products excluded from tariffs ** Lovesac Co LOVE.O: down 12.0% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record low after co's Q3 loss nearly triples

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

