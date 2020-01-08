BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luckin Coffee, Walgreens, Constellation Brands, Cellect, SmileDirectClub

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said there were no American casualties in the Iranian missile strikes and that Tehran appeared to be standing down, sparking a relief rally in markets. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.70% at 28,785.13. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.65% at 3,258.29 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.81% at 9,141.612. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Constellation Brands Inc <STZ.N>, up 3.8% ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc <VRTX.O>, up 3.6% ** Idexx Laboratories Inc <IDXX.O>, up 3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc <WBA.O>, down 6% ** Marathon Oil Corp <MRO.N>, down 5% ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, down 4.3% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Innovator NASDAQ-100 Power Buffer ETF - January <NJAN.N>, up 40.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Tenneco Inc <TEN.N>, down 15.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** ShiftPixy Inc <PIXY.O>, up 153.6% ** Wah Fu Education Group <WAFU.O>, up 53.8% ** Applied Therapeutics Inc <APLT.O>, up 27.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Genetic Technologies Ltd <GENE.O>, down 28.2% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, down 18.8% ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd <APOP.O>, down 17.6% ** A 10 Networks Inc ATEN.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q4 outlook ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 12.6%

BUZZ-Falls after lowering FY revenue, profit forecast on pricing concerns ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Luckin Coffee reverses course, reheats ahead of capital raise ** Microsoft Inc MSFT.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Morgan Stanley raises PT on commercial cloud growth ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up after 2020 home deliveries forecast, Q4 beat ** Zebra Technologies Corp ZBRA.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Morgan Stanley downgrades on likely fall in revenue growth ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises after Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight' ** Comstock Mining LODE.A: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Shares more than double on sale of Silver Springs assets USN ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Bernstein bullish on UnitedHealth Group, raises PT ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 2.1% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: up 1.6% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 1.6% ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees health insurers standing strong in 2020 ** Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O: down 6.0%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 results miss estimates UZZ-Street View: Walgreens' unchanged 2020 forecast offers no solace ** Midatech Pharma Plc MTP.O: up 57.8%

BUZZ-Surges after cancer treatment succeeds study ** ShiftPixy Inc PIXY.O: up 153.6%

BUZZ-Surges on $20 mln contract assignment ** BHP Group Ltd BHP.N: up 0.8% ** Rio Tinto PLC RIO.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-U.S. shares of mining giants BHP, Rio Tinto rise on strong metal prices ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Guggenheim sees little impact on Alexion from Apellis' comparative study ** Quintana Energy Services Inc QES.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Continues to rise on business segment reshuffle ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: down 4.1% ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-BofA Global downgrades FireEye, Palo Alto on 2020 headwinds ** Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Gains on FY 2020 profit forecast raise ** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI.O: down 13.2%

BUZZ-Intra-Cellular Therapies falls after pricing stock deal ** Glu Mobile GLUU.O: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Stephens downgrades on its Disney game prospects ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc XBIO.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises as Maxim starts coverage with "buy" ** Scynexis Inc SCYX.O: up 30.0%

BUZZ-Rises as anti-fungal drug shows promise in late-stage study ** RADA Electronic Industries Ltd RADA.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Drops on deep-discounted stock offering ** Applied Therapeutics Inc APLT.O: up 27.6%

BUZZ-Surges on positive result from rare disease trial ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: down 17.6%

BUZZ-Falls on direct share offering ** Verastem Inc VSTM.O: up 42.7%

BUZZ-Rises on licensing agreement with Chugai Pharma ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.3% ** Spirit AeroSystems Inc SPR.N: down 1.5% ** Hexcel Corp HXL.N: down 0.7% ** Arconic Inc ARNC.N: down 1.3% ** United Technologies Corp UTX.N: up 0.1% ** TransDigm Group Inc TDG.N: down 0.1% ** Allegheny Technologies Inc ATI.N: down 1.0% ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Boeing, suppliers fall as 737-800 jet crash kills all 176 aboard ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Soars on U.S. patent win for tumor cell detection devices ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Investors underestimating 2020 potential - brokerages ** SeaSpine Holdings Corp SPNE.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on 2020 revenue forecast beat, upsized stock offering ** Biolife Solutions Inc BLFS.O: up 3.0% ** Cryoport Inc CYRX.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rise of gene therapy will pay off for sector's supply chain cos - Stephens ** BioCardia Inc BCDA.O: up 18.0%

BUZZ-Surges on new patent wins in U.S., China and Japan ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc ADMS.O: up 20.7%

BUZZ-Up on upbeat FY forecast of parkinson's treatment ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Slips to near 3-month low after JPM, CS lower earnings estimates ** Range Resources Corp RRC.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Falls as co expects 'significant' impairment charges ** Tenneco Inc TEN.N: down 15.5%

BUZZ-Down after co-CEO Roger Wood steps down ** CommScope Holding Co Inc COMM.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises after BofA upgrades to 'buy', raises PT ** Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc COLL.O: up 11.3%

BUZZ-:2020 sales forecast of opioid drug 'conservative' - brokerages ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 10.3%

BUZZ-SmileDirectClub jumps after announcing expansion into Hong Kong

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.82%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.54%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.64%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.48%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.94%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.72%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.35%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.09%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.49%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.22%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.18%

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422;))

