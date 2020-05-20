BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luckin Coffee, Kornit Digital, Xcel Brands

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 hit more than a two-month high on Wednesday as signs of additional economic stimulus raised hopes of a swift recovery from a coronavirus-driven slump. .N

At 13:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.33% at 24,528.01. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.50% at 2,966.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.60% at 9,331.633. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, up 8.3% ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N, up 7.3% ** Harley-Davidson Inc <HOG.N>, up 7.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Becton Dickinson & Co <BDX.N>, down 5.6% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 4% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, down 3.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, up 60.5% ** Cheetah Mobile Inc <CMCM.N>, up 38.2% ** Drive Shack Inc DS.N, up 36% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** RA Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, down 31% ** Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc<TMBR.N>, down 16.4% ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, down 15.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Phunware Inc <PHUN.O>, up 224% ** Surface Oncology Inc <SURF.O>, up 46.8% ** SemiLEDs Corp <LEDS.O>, up 42.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Luckin Coffe Inc <LK.O>, down 36.1%

** KemPharma Inc KMPH.O, down 19% ** Windtree Therapeutics Inc <WINT.O>, down 17.6% ** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of COVID-19 antibody test ** ForeScout Technologies Inc FSCT.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Slumps after legal action against Advent International ** Kornit Digital Ltd KRNT.O: up 29.8%

BUZZ-Set for best day as brokerages lift PT on positive H2 outlook ** Cryoport Inc CYRX.O: down 16.8%

BUZZ-Slides on planned $100 mln convertible debt offering ** Atossa Therapeutics Inc ATOS.O: up 25.5%

BUZZ-Surges after drug blocks COVID-19 infection in in-vitro testing ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Drops after Hindenburg Research's short call ** Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc KPTI.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA application for multiple myeloma treatment ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 forecast, bigger Q1 loss as virus hits ** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Up as casinos head towards reopening ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Brokerages highlight low operational risk amid COVID-19 ** Arconic Corp ARNC.N: up 14.1% BUZZ-CS starts coverage with 'outperform' rating ** Pyxus International Inc PYX.N: down 17% BUZZ-Plunges on report of co seeking financing for possible bankruptcy ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-Lowe's shares pare gains after co warns of sales slowing ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-Best positioned to weather COVID-19 pandemic - J.P.Morgan ** Xcel Brands Inc XELB.O: up 25.3% BUZZ-Soars on upbeat Q1 results, cost-cuts ** PAE Inc PAE.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Surges on aircraft maintenance contract win ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: down 5.6% BUZZ-Evercore says $3 bln stock offering raises questions ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 5.6% BUZZ-Falls as Credit Suisse shops big block ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 10.9% BUZZ-Surges as COVID-19 vaccine found to produce antibodies in animal studies ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: down 36.1% BUZZ-Resumes trading after over a month-long halt, slumps ** Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc ALDX.O: up 12.2% BUZZ-Surges on advancing potential COVID-19 treatments ** Surface Oncology Inc SURF.O: up 46.8% BUZZ-Surges on partnering with Merck for cancer therapy ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Rises after FDA approves test as Lynparza companion diagnostic ** Analog Devices Inc ADI.O: up 7.0% BUZZ-Rises as co forecasts Q3 profit above Street estimate ** Medigus Ltd MDGS.O: down 10.6% BUZZ-Drops as drugmaker's stock deal prices at deep discount ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 1.4% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 4.2% BUZZ-Clorox rises as United Airlines deal boosts market opportunity

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.29%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.86%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.02%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.36%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.33%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.68%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.97%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.56%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.92%

