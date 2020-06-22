BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luckin Coffee, Fuling Global, Invitae Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks opened sightly lower on Monday as concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections fueled worries of another setback to business activity. .N

At 9:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.57% at 25,722.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.39% at 3,085.54 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.07% at 9,939.337. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 6.5% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 3.6% ** Conagra Brands <CAG.N>, up 2.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group <AAL.O>, down 6.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 5.9% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises <RCL.N>, down 5.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais <CIGc.N>, up 67.6% ** Tortose Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, up 25.5% ** Invitae Corp <NVTA.N>, up 27.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** NTN Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, down 24.8% ** Livent Corp <LTHM.N>, down 15.4% ** Medley Llc <MDLQ.N>, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sintx Tchnologies Inc <SINT.O>, up 227.4% ** Evoke Pharma <EVOK.O>, up 85.9% ** Ideanomics Inc <IDEX.O>, up 28.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, down 28.3% ** Urban One Inc <UONEK.O>, down 23.6% ** Torm Plc <TRMD.O>, down 20% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-UBS sees era of amplified growth, upgrades to 'buy' ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Falls as China suspends poultry imports from Arkansas plant ** Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV.O: down 12.8%

BUZZ-Plunges as COVID-19 curbs thwart approval of antibiotic ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Drops as co announces equity, debt recap ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Gains on Wells Fargo's 'overweight' rating ** Campbell Soup CPB.N: up 2.0% ** Conagra Brands CAG.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Jefferies sees appetite post-COVID for food producers, upgrades ** Virgin Galactic SPCE.N: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Flies on agreement with NASA ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Mizuho hikes PT on growth prospects ** Evoke Pharma EVOK.O: up 85.9%

BUZZ-Set for best day after FDA approves co's nasal spray ** Evelo Biosciences EVLO.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Soars after therapy included in COVID-19 trial ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 15.4%

BUZZ-Falls as lithium producer launches $225 mln convertible deal ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Tesla challenger Nio accelerates after Tencent discloses stake ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: down 10.7%

BUZZ-Luckin shareholders to vote on ousting Chairman Lu, shares fall ** Fuling Global FORK.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on take-private offer ** Invitae Corp NVTA.N: up 27.5%

BUZZ-Up on deal to buy genomic analysis company ** 21Vianet VNET.O: up 17.1%

BUZZ-Rises on $150 mln investment from Blackstone ** Alaska Air ALK.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Skids on bleak demand outlook ** Biocept BIOC.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Shares up on COVID-19 testing kit availability

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.24%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.23%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.33%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.08%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.59%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.22%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

