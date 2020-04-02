BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luckin Coffee, Energy stocks, Boeing, Zoom Video, Cellect

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street bounced on Thursday as a recovery in oil prices outweighed the shock of weekly jobless claims soaring past 6 million. .N

At 11:24 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.32% at 21,220.89. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.46% at 2,506.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.02% at 7,435.501. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 20.4% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, up 17.4% ** Eog Resources <EOG.N>, up 15.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 8.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings <NCLH.N>, down 7.8% ** Perrigo Company PLC <PRGO.N>, down 7.2% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Propetro Hld Crp <PUMP.N>, up 34.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd <APOP.O>, up 127.5% ** Penn Virgin Corp <PVAC.O>, up 42.9% ** Live Venture Inc <LIVE.O>, up 26.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Luckin Coffee <LK.O>, down 73% ** Athersys Inc <ATHX.O>, down 21.4% ** Aptrum Group Ltd <APM.O>, down 19.7% ** Zoom Video ZM.O: down 3.4% Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns -memo BUZZ-RBC hikes PT even as SpaceX bans employees from using app ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 8.2% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 10.2% ** Marathon OilMRO.N: up 9.1% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 10.9% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 20.4% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 11.6% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 13.2% ** Helmerich and Payne HP.N: up 14.2% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 12.3% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 11.6% BUZZ-Energy stocks gather steam as oil prices jump 10%

BUZZ-Apache: Jumps on second major oil discovery offshore Suriname ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: down 73.0%

BUZZ-Dives on alleged employee misconduct Luckin Coffee shares sink after COO suspended for alleged financial misconduct ** Shopify SHOP.NSHOP.TO: down 9.1% BUZZ-Drops after pulling 2020 forecast ** PVH PVH.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Rises as Q4 earnings top expectations ** ION Geophysical IO.N: up 70.3% BUZZ-Surges on strong Q1 revenue expectations ** Affimed NV AFMD.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants "orphan drug" status to co's cancer drug ** Boeing BA.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Looming wide-body production cuts turn Boeing shares lower ** Amarin AMRN.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Jefferies sees 50% chance of winning appeal for patent ** Biomerica BMRA.O: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Surges on deals to scale up lab tests for COVID-19 ** Dynatronics Corp DYNT.O: down 26.8%

BUZZ-Slumps as co pulls FY20 outlook on coronavirus fears ** Cellect Biotechnology APOP.O: up 127.5%

BUZZ-Rises on new patent allowance in China ** Arconic Corp ARNC.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Arconic to be part of the S&P SmallCap 600, shares surge ** CarMax Inc KMX.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-In reverse gear as demand worsens ** Applied Therapeutics APLT.O: up 14.0%

BUZZ-Surges on application for COVID-19 clinical trial

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.97%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.49%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.24%

Energy

.SPNY

up 8.76%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.43%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.49%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 3.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.84%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.50%

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.