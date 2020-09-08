US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luby's Inc, Vaxart Inc, Nikola Corporation, Qualcomm Inc

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

The Nasdaq tumbled on Tuesday as investors dumped high-flying technology stocks, while Tesla tracked its worst day in nearly six months after a surprise exclusion from the S&P 500. .N

At 12:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.73% at 27,646.01. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.08% at 3,355.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.82% at 10,994.003. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** General Motors Co <GM.N>, up 9.4% ** Pvh Corp <PVH.N>, up 3.8% ** H & R Block Inc <HRB.N>, up 3.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 10.1% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 9.6% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 9.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Luby's Inc <LUB.N>, up 110.5% ** Gtt Communications Inc <GTT.N>, up 19.5% ** Scorpio Tankers Inc <STNG.N>, up 15% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Polymet Mining <PLM.N>, down 17.6% ** Core Laboratories Nv <CLB.N>, down 12% ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, down 11% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Kaspien Holdings Inc <KSPN.O>, up 46.9% ** Albireo Pharma <ALBO.O>, up 44.1% ** Nikola Corporation <NKLA.O>, up 37.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc <CRBP.O>, down 75.9% ** Innate Pharma SA <IPHA.O>, down 26.6% ** ACM Research Inc <ACMR.O>, down 23.4% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 15.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on being left out of the S&P 500 ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to open production facility near Shanghai ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 14.3%

BUZZ-Rises as JPM upgrades, sees strong 2021 ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-An attractive longer-term investment, says JPM ** Albireo Pharma Inc ALBO.O: up 44.1%

BUZZ-Soars as liver disease treatment meets main goal in late-stage study ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc CRBP.O: down 75.9%

BUZZ-Crashes after lead drug fails late-stage study ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo starts with 'overweight' on advertising potential ** InspireMD Inc NSPR.A: up 15.6%

BUZZ-Soars on U.S FDA nod for study on heart disease device ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Takes 11% stake in Nikola; partnership sends shares soaring ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises as DB upgrades, sets Street-high PT ** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Rises as co expands portfolio, cuts pricing ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-GS still bearish, urges investors to follow the numbers ** CureVac BV CVAC.O: down 8.9%

BUZZ-Drops as IPO banks start coverage at "neutral" after stock's big gains ** Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO.O: up 16.2%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from late-stage trial of UTI drug ** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.0% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Oil & gas stocks fall as crude prices slide on demand worries ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 3.8% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ-U.S. bank stocks fall as risk sentiment dampens ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 3.1% ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-U.S. chip stocks suffer on tech sell-off, rising trade tensions ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.K: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Gains altitude after UBS initiates at "buy" ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: up 37.2%

BUZZ-GM takes stake in Nikola; EV deal sends shares higher ** Luby's Inc LUB.N: up 110.5%

BUZZ-Doubles as board approves liquidation plan ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as oral COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in preclinical studies ** KE Holdings Inc BEKE.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Softbank-backed KE Holdings falls as Goldman starts at "neutral"

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.97%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.25%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.82%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.80%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.71%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.40%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.48%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.91%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.86%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.09%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.21%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

