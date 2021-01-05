BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luby's Inc, Cerecor Inc, Micron, Broadway Financial

BioTech
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a muted open on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgia's Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine the balance of power in Washington..N

At 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.22% at 30,038. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.20% at 3,684.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.37% at 12,639. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd <CHU.N>, up 15.6% ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, up 12.5% ** China Telecom Corp Ltd <CHA.N>, up 10.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Luby's Inc <LUB.N>, down 15.2% ** Manitowoc Company Inc <MTW.N>, down 13.4% ** Earthstone Energy Inc <ESTE.N>, down 9.6% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, up 81.8% ** Aileron Therapeutics Inc <ALRN.O>, up 50.5% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Bionano Genomics Inc <BNGO.O>, down 21.7% ** Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd GSMG.O, down 19.1% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.8% premarket

BUZZ-Exane downgrades; sees diminishing growth opportunity BUZZ-Bets against Tesla dealt a $40 bln loss to shorts in 2020- S3 ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: down 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops on pricing of public offering ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: up 37.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as co seeks FDA meet on regulatory pathway for migraine treatment ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Israel authorizes COVID-19 vaccine ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on proposed Hong Kong listing ** China Telecom Corp Ltd CHA.N: up 10.9% premarket ** China Mobile Ltd CHL.N: up 10.8% premarket ** China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited CHU.N: up 15.6% premarket BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese telecom firms jump; to stay NYSE-listed ** Broadway Financial Corp BYFC.O: up 25.0% premarket BUZZ-Soars on CFBanc Corp merger approval ** Merit Medical Systems Inc MMSI.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Needham sees positive outlook ahead; upgrades ** DocuSign Inc DOCU.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Piper Sandler sees growth sustainable beyond the pandemic, upgrades ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Up as brokerages see recovery in DRAM chips demand, pricing ** JD.Com Inc JD.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Stifel upgrades to 'Buy' on growth prospects ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 25.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on promising data from COVID-19 treatment study ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops on sale of ownership in solar projects ** Marker Therapeutics Inc MRKR.O: up 29.3% premarket BUZZ-Up as FDA lifts partial hold on leukemia treatment trial

