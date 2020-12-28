Companies
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lockheed Martin, stay-at-home stocks, COVID-19 vaccine makers

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes were trading at record levels on Monday as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery. .N

At 12:56 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.71% at 30,414.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.90% at 3,736.41 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.90% at 12,919.968. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** DXC Technology Co DXC.N, up 6.2% ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.OQ, up 5% ** Norwegian Cruse Line NCLH.N, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Etsy Inc ETSY.OQ, down 4.9% ** Whirlpool Corp WHR.N, down 3.5% ** Rollins ROL.N, down 3.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AeroCentury Corp ACY.N, up 1,264.7% ** Regional Health Properties Inc RHE.N, up 606.3% ** Avalon Holdings AWX.N, up 39.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Miniso Group MNSO.N, down 18.2% ** Fubotv Inc FUBO.N, down 16.8% ** ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas BOIL.N, down 15.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bit Digital Inc BTBT.O, up 75.8% ** GreenPro Capital Corp GRNQ.O, up 66.8% ** China Recycling Energy Corp CREG.O, up 62.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aprea Therapeutics Inc APRE.O, down 77% ** Air T Inc AIRT.O, down 48.6% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN.O, down 39.6% ** Nano Dimension NNDM.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted share offering

** Myovant Sciences MYOV.N: up 27.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on collaboration with Pfizer for cancer treatment

** UTStarcom Holdings UTSI.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on meeting milestone in network agreement

** American Airlines AAL.O: up 2.7%

** United Airlines UAL.O: up 1.8%

** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines rise as Trump signs $2.3 trillion pandemic aid, spending package

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 0.6%

** Allegro MicroSystems Inc ALGM.O: up 1.9%

** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-U.S. Semiconductors: Mizuho raises PTs on strong growth prospects

** IMV IMV.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Rises on positive pre-clinical study update for COVID-19 vaccine

** Ashford AHT.N: up 25.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on $350 mln financing assurance

** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Rises after concentrates deal with Simply Solventless

** Aprea Therapeutics APRE.O: down 77.0%

BUZZ-Slumps after blood cancer treatment fails late-stage trial

** Ideanomics IDEX.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Soars on deal to buy 2,000 of BYD's electric vehicles

** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 1.2%

** Cigna CI.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Stimulus Bill may boost premiums for health insurers - SVB Leerink

** Technical Communications TCCO.O: down 11.5%

BUZZ-Slumps on swing to 2020 loss

** Cara CARA.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Rises on submitting marketing application for itch treatment

** Peabody Energy BTU.N: up 39.0%

BUZZ-Hits 3-month high after reaching support deal with certain creditors

** GreenPro Capital GRNQ.O: up 66.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on plans to set up Bitcoin fund

** Lockheed Martin LMT.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Up as 2020 F-35 deliveries near high end of revised outlook

** Autolus AUTL.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Up as H.C. Wainwright bullish on potential of blood cancer treatments

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 5.2%

** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: down 4.9%

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-COVID-19 vaccine makers fall as AstraZeneca shot likely to get approval soon

** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: down 5.8%

** Zoom Video Communications ZM.O: down 5.1%

** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Stay-at-home stocks drop as vaccine cheer heightens

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.79%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.69%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.54%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.20%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.68%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.13%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.05%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.07%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.49%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.47%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

