BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lockheed Martin, Cenovus Energy, SAP

U.S. stock index futures weakened on Monday, as surging coronavirus cases and a stalemate in Washington over the next fiscal aid bill darkened the economic outlook in the run up to Nov. 3 presidential elections. .N

At 8:01 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.97% at 27,915. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.91% at 3,420.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.76% at 11,574.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ranger Energy Services Inc <RNGR.N>, up 17.9% ** Sequans Communications SA <SQNS.N>, up 8.0% ** Terex Corp <TEX.N>, up 7.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** SAP SE <SAP.N>, down 20.3% ** Cenovus Energy Inc <CVE.N>, down 8.4% ** Host Hotels & Resorts Inc <HST.N>, down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp <SHIPZ.O>, up 185.9% ** Lianluo Smart Ltd <LLIT.O>, up 88.5% ** Muscle Maker Inc <GRIL.O>, up 63.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** BioSig Technologies, Inc <BSGM.O>, down 40% ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc <STAF.O>, down 16% ** Remark Holdings Inc <MARK.O>, down 12.9% ** Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.N: down 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls; co plans to acquire Husky Energy for $2.9 bln ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N : up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-SocGen ups seeing good buying opportunity ** Aileron Therapeutics Inc ALRN.O : up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Aileron rises after positive data from chemoprotective drug trial

** Baker Hughes Co. BKR.N : down 1.0% premarket ** Schlumberger Ltd. SLB.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-U.S. oilfield services: Zephirin sees an end to 'underperformance'

** SAP SE <SAP.N >: down 20.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares sink after co scraps mid-term profitability targets USN

** American Express Co AXP.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Long road to recovery for American Express

** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-U.S. weapons makers dip after China to impose sanctions over Taiwan arms sales

** Raytheon Co RTX.N: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-U.S. weapons makers dip after China to impose sanctions over Taiwan arms sales ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Advanced Micro Devices: Susquehanna raises PT on strong Q3 hopes ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Apple Inc: Citi Research sees upside from strength in Macs, iPads

** Mid-Con Energy Partners LP MCEP.O: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Mid-Con Energy Partners: Surges on merger deal with Contango Oil & Gas

