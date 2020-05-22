BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-LiveRamp, T2 Biosystems, Foot locker

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes moved in a flat-to-low range on Friday as investors gauged Sino-U.S. tensions amid continued uncertainty over the pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus. .N

At 1319 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.38% at 24,382.13. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.08% at 2,946.02 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.19% at 9,302.599. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 11.4% ** Harley-Davidson Inc <HOG.N>, up 5.7% ** American Tower Corp <AMT.N>, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co <HPE.N>, down 10.8% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd <WYNN.O>, down 6.3% ** Alaska Air Group Inc <ALK.N>, down 4.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc <NAVB.N>, up 113.3% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, up 26.2% ** LiveRamp Holdings Inc <RAMP.N>, up 23.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, down 14% ** Foot Locker Inc <FL.N>, down 13.3% ** AeroCentury Corp <ACY.N>, down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Inari Medical Inc <NARI.O>, up 121.2 % ** Celsion Corp <CLSN.O>, up 30.2% ** Village Farms International Inc <VFF.O>, up 18.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Recon Technlogy Ltd <RCON.O>, down 44.7% ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNDX.O>, down 20.2% ** Gulf Resources Inc <GURE.O>, down 17.2% ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 15.6%

BUZZ-Jumps as it gets ready to ship COVID-19 tests by end-June ** Buckle Inc BKE.N: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Down after co swings to Q1 loss

** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: down 14.5%

BUZZ-Drops after FDA delays panel meeting for NASH drug ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 4.7% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.2% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 3.0% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 2.1% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 2.8% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 0.5% ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 1.5% ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: down 0.9% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 1.9% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 2.7% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 4.1% ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 1.7% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 1.0% ** HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N: down 1.6% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 1.2% ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: down 1.1% ** Plains All American Pipline LP PAA.N: down 1.3% ** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: down 1.8% ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Oil stocks slip on U.S.-China tensions, demand concerns ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 11.7%

BUZZ-Street view: Brokerages bet on Splunk's positive cloud growth prospects ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises as co forecasts Q2 sales above estimates ** LiveRamp Holdings Inc RAMP.N: up 23.2%

BUZZ- Eyes best day on better-than-expected Q4 rev ** Joyy Inc YY.O: down 8.4%

BUZZ-Falls as Q2 revenue forecast misses expectations ** Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on strong high-margin online UGG, HOKA sales ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-Jefferies sees recent re-rating as excessive, downgrades ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N: down 10.9% BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q2 results ** Tetraphase Pharmacauticals Inc TTPH.O: up 14.8% BUZZ-Surges on Melinta's "superior" buyout offer ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Q3 beats as remote work boosts cybersecurity demand; shares rise ** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: down 1.8% BUZZ-JPMorgan downgrades to 'neutral' on challenging Bakken outlook ** Amarin Corporation Plc AMRN.O: down 1.2% BUZZ-Slips after FDA approval of heart drug's generic version ** Foot locker Inc FL.N: down 13.4% BUZZ-Slips on Q1 loss, drop in sales ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: up 11.1% BUZZ-Gains as online marketing services fuels rev beat ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Street View: Medtronic's product pipeline, balance sheet to help weather COVID-19 storm ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Fauci calls COVID-19 vaccine trial results 'good sign' ** Ross Stores Inc ROST.O: down 3.8% BUZZ-Falls on weak Q1, lack of forecast ** Agilent Technologies Inc A.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PT after "downright impressive" Q2 ** e.l.f. Beauty Inc ELF.N: up 15.1% BUZZ-Surges on fourth-quarter beat ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 0.3% BUZZ-CS says COVID-19 test interim data a positive, should ease accuracy concerns ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 11.3% BUZZ-Kylie Skin enters Europe, Coty surges

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.19%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.14%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.72%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.63%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.53%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.51%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.28%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.20%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

