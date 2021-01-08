Companies
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lion Group, Newell Brands, Sensata Technologies

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges.

Wall Street's main indexes were set to scale new highs on Friday, as hopes of more economic stimulus to ride out a pandemic-led downturn eclipsed concerns over a significant loss of pace in labor market recovery. .N

At 8:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.28% at 31,029. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.36% at 3,809.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.62% at 13,008.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Banco de Chile <BCH.N>, up 19.5% ** Sensata Technologies Holding PLC <ST.N>, up 16.5% ** Pine Island Acquisition Corp <PIPP.N>, up 11.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Sos Ltd <SOS.N>, down 6.5% ** Nomura Holdings Inc <NMR.N>, down 6.2% ** 3D Systems Corp <DDD.N>, down 5.5% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lion Group Holding Ltd <LGHL.O>, up 136.5% ** Future Fintech Group Inc FTFT.O, up 57.7%

The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc <SRPT.O>, down 50.1% ** KemPharm Inc <KMPH.O>, down 27.3% ** VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings VIH.O: up 56.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains on merger talks with Bakkt ** Merus NV MRUS.O: up 22.6% premarket BUZZ-Soars on FDA fast track tag for cancer treatment ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Micron offers promise for semiconductors in 2021 ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees vaccine agreement to boost earnings; upgrades ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: up 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Up on Volterra acquisition, upbeat outlook ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: down 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls, announces $36.4 mln share offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Set for eleventh straight session of gains ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 2.2% premarket ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 2.3% premarket ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: down 2.6% premarket ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: down 2.8% premarket ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 2.4% premarket ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY.N: down 1.3% premarket ** Sibanye Stillwater Ltd SBSW.N: down 1.6% premarket

BUZZ-Gold miners: Down as bullion slips on strong dollar, rising yields ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Up after UK gives emergency use nod to COVID-19 vaccine ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops as Goldman shops big block ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: down 50.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Questions to persist for Sarepta after muscle disorder drug misses goal ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on sale of projects in Hungary ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages see $2.5 bln fine a step towards resolution ** Sensata Technologies Holding PLC ST.N: up 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 revenue forecast ** Sigma Labs Inc SGLB.O: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Slips on discounted offering ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: down 18.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on planned equity offering ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N: up 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Shares build on 2020 momentum as co raises Q4 sales forecast ** Newell Brands Inc NWL.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Hits 2-year high after BofA's upgrade ** Chimerix Inc CMRX.O: up 27.5% premarket BUZZ-Up after acquiring Oncoceutics for potential cancer drug ** Blink Charging Co BLNK.O: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $211.4 mln share offering ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Up on deal with Drone Racing League ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-D.R. Horton in better position to capture demand - RBC

