US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lincoln Electric, Under Armour, American Airlines

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose at the open on Monday as investors shrugged off surging COVID-19 cases and U.S.-China tensions, betting instead on more stimulus and a dovish signal from the Federal Reserve to revive a battered domestic economy. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 26,454.3. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.02% at 3,214.85 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.40% at 10,404.685. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 4.9% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 3.2% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 3.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.O>, down 3.4% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, down 2.4% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, down 2.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** CNX Midstream Partners LP <CNXM.N>, up 24.8% ** Endeavour Silver Corp <EXK.N>, up 13.3% ** Platinum Group Metals Ltd <PLG.N>, up 13.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** VolitionRX Ltd VNRX.N, down 8.4% ** Peabody Energy Corp <BTU.N>, down 8.4% ** CNX Resources Corp <CNX.N>, down 8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, up 154.9% ** Socket Moble Inc <SCKT.O>, up 153.4% ** TCR2 Therapeutics Inc <TCRR.O>, up 45.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, down 26.8% ** Wisekey International Holding AG <WKEY.O>, down 18.9% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, down 18.5% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Schlumberger well positioned for coming cycle ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on more U.S. funding for its COVID-19 vaccine ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-JP Morgan raises PT on upside from 5G phone shipments ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Q2 results miss due to store closures, product shortages ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to develop COVID-19 vaccine ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 4.7% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed gold miners rise as bullion skyrockets ** dMY Technology Inc DMYT.N: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Rush Street Interactive public -

** CNX Midstream Partners LP CNXM.N: up 24.2%

BUZZ-Surges on buyout deal with CNX Resources ** Can-Fite BioPharma CANF.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Rises as co seeks FDA nod to test COVID-19 drug candidate ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Needham raises PT on automotive market recovery ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Rises on orphan drug status for eye disorder drug ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Brokerage Needham raises PT on potential from rapid digital shift ** Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc LECO.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises as cost-cutting powers Q2 beat ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Falls after founder, CFO get Wells notice ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: up 19.5%

BUZZ-Rises as preclinical COVID-19 vaccine trial shows promise ** American Airlines group Inc AAL.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerage says bankruptcy not on cards in 2020

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.12%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.37%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.74%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.37%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.22%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.45%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.56%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.47%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.37%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC TPR BIIB NEM HAS ULTA CNC CNXM EXK PLG VNRX BTU CNX WHLM SCKT TCRR WIMI WKEY VXRT SLB MRNA QCOM MNOV GOLD DMYT CANF ON OCGN NOW LECO UAA PDSB AAL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular