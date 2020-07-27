BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lincoln Electric, Under Armour, American Airlines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose at the open on Monday as investors shrugged off surging COVID-19 cases and U.S.-China tensions, betting instead on more stimulus and a dovish signal from the Federal Reserve to revive a battered domestic economy. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 26,454.3. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.02% at 3,214.85 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.40% at 10,404.685. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 4.9% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 3.2% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 3.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.O>, down 3.4% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, down 2.4% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, down 2.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** CNX Midstream Partners LP <CNXM.N>, up 24.8% ** Endeavour Silver Corp <EXK.N>, up 13.3% ** Platinum Group Metals Ltd <PLG.N>, up 13.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** VolitionRX Ltd VNRX.N, down 8.4% ** Peabody Energy Corp <BTU.N>, down 8.4% ** CNX Resources Corp <CNX.N>, down 8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, up 154.9% ** Socket Moble Inc <SCKT.O>, up 153.4% ** TCR2 Therapeutics Inc <TCRR.O>, up 45.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, down 26.8% ** Wisekey International Holding AG <WKEY.O>, down 18.9% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, down 18.5% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Schlumberger well positioned for coming cycle ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on more U.S. funding for its COVID-19 vaccine ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-JP Morgan raises PT on upside from 5G phone shipments ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Q2 results miss due to store closures, product shortages ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to develop COVID-19 vaccine ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 4.7% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed gold miners rise as bullion skyrockets ** dMY Technology Inc DMYT.N: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on SPAC deal to take Rush Street Interactive public -

** CNX Midstream Partners LP CNXM.N: up 24.2%

BUZZ-Surges on buyout deal with CNX Resources ** Can-Fite BioPharma CANF.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Rises as co seeks FDA nod to test COVID-19 drug candidate ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Needham raises PT on automotive market recovery ** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Rises on orphan drug status for eye disorder drug ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Brokerage Needham raises PT on potential from rapid digital shift ** Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc LECO.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises as cost-cutting powers Q2 beat ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Falls after founder, CFO get Wells notice ** PDS Biotechnology Corp PDSB.O: up 19.5%

BUZZ-Rises as preclinical COVID-19 vaccine trial shows promise ** American Airlines group Inc AAL.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerage says bankruptcy not on cards in 2020

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.12%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.37%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.74%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.37%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.22%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.45%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.56%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.47%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.37%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

