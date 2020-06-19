BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-LightInTheBox, Carmax, Slack Technologies, Workhorse Group

US Markets
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock indexes are set to open higher on Friday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq inching closer to a fresh record high on hopes of a bounceback in post-pandemic economic activity, as investors shrugged off rising new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. states. .N

At 8:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.26% at 26,352. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.16% at 3,145, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.97% at 10,092.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Tortose Acquisition Corp <SHLL.K>, up 69.7% ** LghtInTheBox Holding <LITB.K>, up 43.0% ** AMC Entertainment Hld AMC.N, up 13.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Medley Management <MDLY.K>, down 9.2% ** Fidelity National Information Services <FIS.N>, down 8.4% ** China Rapid Finance XRF.N, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Broadway Financial Corp <BYFC.O>, up 101.8% ** Urban One Inc UONE.O, up 78.0% ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, up 70.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** VerifyMe Inc <VRMEW.O>, down 20% ** Acasti Pharma <ACST.O>, down 18.9% ** Obalon Therapeutics Inc <OBLN.O>, down 18.7% ** Workhorse Group WKHS.O: up 18.3% premarket BUZZ-Set to scale 3-yr high as BTIG says new truck to hit the road soon ** AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N: up 13.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on plans to reopen 450 U.S. theaters on July 15 ** BeyondSpring Inc BYSI.O: down 17.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on discounted stock offer, private placement ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Goldman Sachs cuts to 'sell' on Microsoft Teams overhang ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades on ample options to address leverage ** Alpine Immune Sciences ALPN.O: up 16.4% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT on Abbvie partnership ** EOG Resources EOG.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy' on FCF and growth profile ** Immuron Ltd IMRN.O: up 70.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains on plan to make diarrhea drug for evaluation by U.S. Department of Defense ** LightInTheBox LITB.N: up 43.0% premarket BUZZ-Shines as co swings to quarterly profit ** DraftKings DKNG.O: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Edges higher after pricing upsized $1.6 bln stock offering ** Yatra Online YTRA.O: down 18.3% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on $10 mln stock offer; co flags COVID-19 hit ** Ulta Beauty ULTA.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Barclays upgrades on post-virus trends ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: up 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after report says talks ongoing for Speedway sale ** Carmax Inc KMX.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on revenue beat, sees recovery in sales

