BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Liberty Oilfield, MRC Global, Capricor Therapeutics

Wall Street jumped on Wednesday as Gilead Sciences gave an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment and upbeat earnings from Google-parent Alphabet boosted shares of other technology and internet giants..N

At 11:19 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.08% at 24,602.06. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.41% at 2,932.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 3.02% at 8,868.055. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 18.2% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 14.1% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 13.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Akamai Technologies Inc <AKAM.O>, down 7% ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc <CHRW.O>, down 6.5% ** Walmart Inc <WMT.N>, down 3.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** SM Energy Co <SM.N>, up 36.8% ** Sonic Automotive Inc <SAH.N>, up 32.3% ** Brinker International Inc <EAT.N>, up 29.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF <FLZA.N>, down 33.1% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, down 21.7% ** Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc <FDP.N>, down 16.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc <CAPR.O>, up 161% ** Chimerix Inc <CMRX.O>, up 55.6% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Equity Warrants <BVXVW.O>, up 42.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Creative Realities Inc <CREX.O>, down 23.1 % ** Fangdd Network Group Ltd <DUO.O>, down 15.5 % ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc <PSTI.O>, down 15.1 % ** Boeing Co BA.N, RIC: up 6.79%

BUZZ-Boeing shares jump as planemaker downplays liquidity concerns ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Gilead: Jumps after positive update on potential COVID-19 treatment BUZZ-Street View: Data suggest Gilead's remdesivir has role in treating COVID-19 ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT.N: up 26.7%

BUZZ-Liberty Oilfield Services: Gains on surprise Q1 profit ** Sun Communities Inc SUI.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-REIT Sun Communities dims on upsized stock deal ** Enterprise Products Partners EPD.N: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Enterprise Products Partners: Climbs on first-quarter profit beat, capex cut ** Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Juniper Networks rises after 8 brokerages lift PT on strong orders ** MRC Global Inc MRC.N: up 29.1%

BUZZ-MRC Global Inc: Soars on surprise Q1 profit ** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-ONEOK: Rises on Q1 profit beat, capex reduction ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Google challenges Zoom with free video conferencing ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR.O: up 161.0%

BUZZ-Capricor Therapeutics eyes best day on COVID-19 treatment data ** resTORbio Inc TORC.O: up 17.2% BUZZ-resTORbio: Surges on merger with privately-held Adicet ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-iRobot Corp: Slumps as coronavirus hits sales, upends supply chain ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 2.4% BUZZ-Hasbro Inc: Drops on flagging weak Q2 over coronavirus concerns ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 5.1% BUZZ-Humana Inc: Rises on upbeat Q1 profit and revenue ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Callaway Golf drops on $200 mln convertible debt deal ** WW International Inc WW.O: up 16.6% BUZZ-WW International: Rises on lesser-than expected Q1 loss, gain in digital subscribers ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 6.5% BUZZ-Mastercard: Rises on better-than-expected Q1 profit ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 4.9% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 4.3% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 13.1% ** Occidental Petroleum COrp OXY.N: up 7.9% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 7.8% ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: up 8.4% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 13.2%

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 9.9% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 11.2% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 9.2% BUZZ-Oil and gas cos rise on smaller than feared U.S. inventories build ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-Street View: Can Starbucks mirror China recovery in U.S.? BUZZ-Starbucks slips on grim China sales forecast ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 6.0% BUZZ-NXP Semiconductors: Gains as brokerages raise PTs on inventory risk mitigation ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Street View: UPS to deliver more to homes even in Q2 ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: down 1.8% BUZZ-Street View: Profit forecast cut puts spotlight on 'defensive' Merck ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 13.4% BUZZ-Spotify: Jumps on better-than-expected surge in paid subscribers ** Fuwei Films Co Ltd FFHL.O: up 8.2% BUZZ-Fuwei Films: Jumps on Q4 profit, specialty films sales growth ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Street View: Alphabet to come out stronger on other side of coronavirus outbreak ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 21.5% BUZZ-Blue Apron: Revenue misses despite surge in stay-at-home orders ** Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM.O: down 7.0% BUZZ-Akamai falls after pulling 2020 forecast ** DeXcom Inc DXCM.O: up 7.6% BUZZ-Dexcom Inc: Up on strong quarterly profit, revenue beat ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-General Electric: Slips on Q1 profit miss, sees further damage ** Mondelez International inc MDLZ.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-Street View: Mondelez's short-term hurdles to fade in the long run ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 0.4% BUZZ-Street View: Ford has enough liquid fuel but cash burn worries linger ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Southwest Airlines boosts capital raise >50%, reaps $4 bln ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-iRobot Corp: Slumps as coronavirus hits sales, upends supply chain

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 4.63%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.41%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.59%

Energy

.SPNY

up 5.49%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.30%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.49%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.83%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 3.48%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.68%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.43%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.45%

