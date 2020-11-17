BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Tesla, Amazon, Walgreens, T-Mobile

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to open lower on Tuesday, retreating from record closing highs a day earlier as more U.S. states took measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 8:47 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.88% at 29,601. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.76% at 3,595.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.09% at 12,015.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM, up 9.0% ** Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. <EDN>, up 8.8% ** Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp AP, up 8.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** KAR Auction Services Inc KAR, down 21.8% ** Rite Aid Corporation RAD, down 12% ** Ra Medical Systems Inc RMED.K, down 11.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Air T Inc AIRTW.O, up 102.5% ** Target Hospitality Corp THWWW.O, up 100.0% ** U.S. Well Services Inc USWSW.O, up 69.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc BCLI.O, down 65.4% ** IMAC Holdings Inc IMACW.O, down 24.5% ** Alterity Therapeutics Limited <ATHE.O>, down 21.6% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O: up 52.7% premarket BUZZ-Lexicon Pharma: Up as diabetes drug meets main goal in late-stage studies ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Tesla zooms to one-month high as carmaker set to join S&P 500 ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-STAG Industrial: Falls on $243.2 mln discounted stock offering ** JOYY Inc YY.O: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Joyy Inc: Jumps as brokerage raises PT on strong Q3 result, Baidu deal ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Plug Power drops after pricing upsized equity offering ** American Express Co AXP.N: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-AmEx: Piper Sandler sees boost from vaccine data, raises PT ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-SmileDirectClub down as outlook slightly below estimates ** FinVolution Group FINV.N: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-FinVolution Group: Rises on stronger Q3 revenue, profit ** CVS Health Corporation CVS.N: down 7.3% premarket ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 9.4% premarket ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: down 4.7% premarket ** McKesson Corporation MCK.N: down 2.6% premarket ** Rite Aid Corporation RAD.N: down 12.0% premarket ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-U.S. drug chains slump as Amazon throws hat in the ring ** LendingTree Inc TREE.O: down 10.0% premarket BUZZ-LendingTree shares chopped as top investor sells remaining stake ** Kohl's Corporation KSS.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Kohl's: Falls on bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales ** Alkermes Plc ALKS.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Alkermes: Falls as FDA declines to approve schizophrenia treatment ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-T-Mobile: Gains; Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway takes stake in co ** Alkaline Water Company Inc WTER.O: down 17.3% premarket BUZZ-Alkaline Water Co: Slides on disappointing quarter, annual outlook

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)

