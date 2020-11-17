BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Brainstorm, GameStop, Walgreens, Sequential Brands

Credit: REUTERS/Chip East

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday with the S&P 500 and the Dow retreating from record closing highs hit a day earlier, following disappointing retail sales data and a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. .N

At 12:19 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.43% at 29,820.29. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.39% at 3,612.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.16% at 11,905.536. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Viatris Inc VTRS.OQ, up 6.1% ** SL Green Realty Corp SLG.N, up 5.8% ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N, up 5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.OQ, down 9% ** Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.N, down 8.8% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N, down 8.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd DNK.N, up 56.2% ** Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares UTSL.N, up 40.6% ** Gannett Co Inc GCI.N, up 23% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Veritiv Corp VRTV.N, down 16.2% ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, down 15.7% ** Ra Medical Systems Inc RMED.N, down 13.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O, up 31.7% ** Sequential Brands Group Inc SQBG.O, up 26.7% ** IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. IRCP.O, up 25.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc BCLI.O, down 67% ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O, down 19.9% ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc CBAT.O, down 19.6% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O: up 43.3%

BUZZ-Up as diabetes drug meets main goal in late-stage studies ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Tesla zooms to one-month high as carmaker set to join S&P 500 ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Falls on $243.2 mln discounted stock offering ** JOYY Inc YY.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerage raises PT on strong Q3 result, Baidu deal ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Drops after pricing upsized equity offering ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Down as outlook slightly below estimates

** LendingTree Inc TREE.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Shares chopped as top investor sells remaining stake ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected drop in same-store sales ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-MS upgrades, citing an 'investable' E&P sector

** Sea Limited SE.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger Q3 loss ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway takes stake in co ** Alkaline Water Company Inc WTER.O: down 17.7%

BUZZ-Slides on disappointing quarter, annual outlook ** Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc BCLI.O: down 67.0%

BUZZ-Plunges as ALS treatment fails to meet main goal ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 8.8%

BUZZ-Sees worst day in over 7 months on heart valve recall ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Falls on high employee benefits, margin pressure ** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Drops on 60 mln share offering USN ** Aramark ARMK.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 loss ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Falls as one of largest shareholders pushes for strategic review ** CVS Health Corporation CVS.N: down 8.5% ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 9.0% ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: down 6.4% ** McKesson Corporation MCK.N: down 7.0% ** Rite Aid Corporation RAD.N: down 15.7% ** Goodrx Holdings Inc GDRX.O: down 19.6% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-U.S. drug chains shed $21 bln as Amazon throws hat in ring ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Slides on plans to raise about $5 bln

** Veritiv Corp VRTV.N: down 16.2%

BUZZ-Sees worst day in 7-1/2 months after discounted offering ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: down 14.9%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 rev miss; brokerages cut PTs ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises as multiple brokerages raise PTs after strong Q1 ** Sequential Brands Group Inc SQBG.O: up 26.7%

BUZZ-Investors cheer Q3 profit ** Urban Tea Inc MYT.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on agreement to buy two Chinese firms ** Jamf Holding Corp JAMF.O: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Drops after launching secondary offering ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Up after Canaccord upgrades on growth prospects

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.08%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.21%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.21%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.35%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.47%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.07%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.44%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.23%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.88%

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)

