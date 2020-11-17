BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Brainstorm, CVS Health, Walgreens, Home Depot

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday with the S&P 500 and the Dow retreating from record closing highs hit a day earlier, following disappointing retail sales data and a spike in coronavirus cases across the country. .N

At 10:36 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.94% at 29,668.09. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.77% at 3,599.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.40% at 11,876.124. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mylan NV VTRS.OQ, up 10.2% ** SL Green Realty Corp SLG.N, up 3.3% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N, up 2.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.N, down 10.5% ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.OQ, down 8.7% ** CVS Health Corporation CVS.N, down 7.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, up 56.2% ** Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares UTSL.N, up 40.6% ** Emerald Holding Inc EEX.N, up 14.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Rite Aid Corporation RAD.N, down 14.6% ** Veritiv Corporation VRTV.N, down 13.7% ** AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc UAVS.N, down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sequential Brands Group Inc SQBG.O, up 33.2% ** Yunhong CTI Ltd <CTIB.O>, up 30.7% ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O, up 22.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc BCLI.O, down 66.2% ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc PPSI.O, down 19.8% ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, down 19.4% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O: up 43.5%

BUZZ-Lexicon Pharma: Up as diabetes drug meets main goal in late-stage studies ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Tesla zooms to one-month high as carmaker set to join S&P 500 ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-STAG Industrial: Falls on $243.2 mln discounted stock offering ** JOYY Inc YY.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Joyy Inc: Jumps as brokerage raises PT on strong Q3 result, Baidu deal

** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Plug Power drops after pricing upsized equity offering ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-SmileDirectClub down as outlook slightly below estimates ** CVS Health Corporation CVS.N: down 7.3% ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 8.7% ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: down 6.6% ** McKesson Corporation MCK.N: down 6.2% ** Rite Aid Corporation RAD.N: down 14.6% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-U.S. drug chains slump as Amazon throws hat in the ring [nL4N2I32ND]

** LendingTree Inc TREE.O: down 9.5%

BUZZ-LendingTree shares chopped as top investor sells remaining stake

** Sea Limited SE.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Sea Ltd: Falls on bigger Q3 loss ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-T-Mobile: Gains; Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway takes stake in co ** Alkaline Water Company Inc WTER.O: down 16.9%

BUZZ-Alkaline Water Co: Slides on disappointing quarter, annual outlook ** Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc BCLI.O: down 66.2%

BUZZ-BrainStorm: Plunges as ALS treatment fails to meet main goal ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Boston Scientific: Sees worst day in over 7 months on heart valve recall ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Home Depot: Falls on high employee benefits, margin pressure ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-PayPal: Rosenblatt raises PT on CVS deal ** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Keurig Dr Pepper drops on 60 mln share offering USN ** Aramark ARMK.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Aramark: Falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 loss ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-GameStop Corp: Falls as one of largest shareholders pushes for strategic review

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.43%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.49%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.46%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.60%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.22%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.75%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.32%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.99%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.48%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.85%

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)

