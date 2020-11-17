BioTech
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Brainstorm, CVS Health, Walgreens, Home Depot

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday with the S&P 500 and the Dow retreating from record closing highs hit a day earlier, following disappointing retail sales data and a spike in coronavirus cases across the country. .N

At 10:36 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.94% at 29,668.09. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.77% at 3,599.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.40% at 11,876.124. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mylan NV VTRS.OQ, up 10.2% ** SL Green Realty Corp SLG.N, up 3.3% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N, up 2.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.N, down 10.5% ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.OQ, down 8.7% ** CVS Health Corporation CVS.N, down 7.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK.N>, up 56.2% ** Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares UTSL.N, up 40.6% ** Emerald Holding Inc EEX.N, up 14.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Rite Aid Corporation RAD.N, down 14.6% ** Veritiv Corporation VRTV.N, down 13.7% ** AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc UAVS.N, down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sequential Brands Group Inc SQBG.O, up 33.2% ** Yunhong CTI Ltd <CTIB.O>, up 30.7% ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O, up 22.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc BCLI.O, down 66.2% ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc PPSI.O, down 19.8% ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, down 19.4% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O: up 43.5%

BUZZ-Lexicon Pharma: Up as diabetes drug meets main goal in late-stage studies ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Tesla zooms to one-month high as carmaker set to join S&P 500 ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-STAG Industrial: Falls on $243.2 mln discounted stock offering ** JOYY Inc YY.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Joyy Inc: Jumps as brokerage raises PT on strong Q3 result, Baidu deal

** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Plug Power drops after pricing upsized equity offering ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-SmileDirectClub down as outlook slightly below estimates ** CVS Health Corporation CVS.N: down 7.3% ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 8.7% ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: down 6.6% ** McKesson Corporation MCK.N: down 6.2% ** Rite Aid Corporation RAD.N: down 14.6% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-U.S. drug chains slump as Amazon throws hat in the ring [nL4N2I32ND]

** LendingTree Inc TREE.O: down 9.5%

BUZZ-LendingTree shares chopped as top investor sells remaining stake

** Sea Limited SE.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Sea Ltd: Falls on bigger Q3 loss ** T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-T-Mobile: Gains; Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway takes stake in co ** Alkaline Water Company Inc WTER.O: down 16.9%

BUZZ-Alkaline Water Co: Slides on disappointing quarter, annual outlook ** Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc BCLI.O: down 66.2%

BUZZ-BrainStorm: Plunges as ALS treatment fails to meet main goal ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Boston Scientific: Sees worst day in over 7 months on heart valve recall ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Home Depot: Falls on high employee benefits, margin pressure ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-PayPal: Rosenblatt raises PT on CVS deal ** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Keurig Dr Pepper drops on 60 mln share offering USN ** Aramark ARMK.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Aramark: Falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 loss ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-GameStop Corp: Falls as one of largest shareholders pushes for strategic review

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.43%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.49%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.46%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.60%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.22%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.75%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.32%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.99%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.48%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.85%

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX VTRS SLG PFE BSX WBA CVS DNK UTSL EEX RAD VRTV UAVS SQBG CTIB RIOT BCLI PPSI CBAT LXRX TSLA STAG YY PLUG SDC CAH MCK AMZN TREE SE TMUS WTER HD PYPL KDP ARMK GME

Other Topics

Banking US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

    #TradeTalks: Implementing Military Technology to Help Companies in the #FMCG Spectrum

    Signals Analytic Chief Marketing Officer Frances Zelazny joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss implementing military technology to help companies in the #FMCG spectrum.

    Nov 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular