BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Levi Strauss, KKR, Allstate, National General

Technology shares boosted Wall Street's main indexes on Wednesday as early signs of an economic rebound offset fears of another lockdown due to a jump in coronavirus cases across the country. .N

At 11:27 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.21% at 25,835.66. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.21% at 3,151.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.68% at 10,414.28. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 6.1% ** Lennar Corp <LEN.N>, up 5.1% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mosaic Company <MOS.N>, down 6.4% ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, down 6.1% ** Corteva Inc <CTVA.N>, down 4.9% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Container Store Group <TCS.N>, up 33.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 29.7% ** Unique Fabricating Inc <UFAB.N>, down 13.1% ** MV Oil Trust <MVO.N>, down 12.5% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bluecity Holdings <BLCT.O>, up 71.9% ** National General <NGHC.O>, up 64.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Centogene NV <CNTG.O>, down 16.7% ** Gilat Satellite Networks <GILT.O>, down 14.6% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HEPA.O>, down 11.9% ** Synaptics Inc SYNA.O: up 10.3% BUZZ-Rises on deal to buy rights to Broadcom's wireless IoT unit ** Allstate Corp ALL.N: down 4.0% Insurer Allstate to buy National General for about $4 bln ** Levi Strauss LEVI.N: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Down on margin warning despite revenue beat Levi Strauss Warns of weak second half on pandemic woes, to cut 700 jobs ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-AMC: Rises on report co nearing financing deal to avoid near-term bankruptcy ** Clean Energy Fuels Corp CLNE.O: up 50.7% BUZZ-Jumps on partnership with Chevron ** Party City Holdco PRTY.N: up 10.5% BUZZ-Jumps after regaining compliance with NYSE listing standards ** Simply Good Foods SMPL.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises as Q3 results beat expectations ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Kohl's better positioned to recover from reopenings - BofA ** Cambium Networks Corp CMBM.O: up 14.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 prelim revenue ** Vivus Inc VVUS.O: down 24.5%

BUZZ-Slumps after filing for bankruptcy protection ** Biogen BIIB.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on U.S. marketing application submission for Alzheimer's drug ** National General Holdings Corp NGHC.O: up 64.6%

BUZZ-Soars on Allstate's $4 bln takeover offer ** ForeScout Technologies FSCT.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 revenue forecast ** Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc CNCE.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation ** Intersect ENT XENT.O: up 29.7% BUZZ-Intersect ENT surges on report of Medtronic's takeover offer ** KKR & Co KKR.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on over $4 bln deal to buy Global Atlantic Financial ** DAVIDsTEA DTEA.O: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Drops after filing for creditor protection ** Rekor Systems REKR.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises on revenue growth forecast ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 16.9%

BUZZ-Nikola rises as JP Morgan upgrades EV truck maker to "overweight"

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.46%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.03%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.40%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.49%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.13%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.58%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.78%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.39%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.61%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.88%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.19%

