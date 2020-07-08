BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Levi Strauss, KKR, Allstate, National General

US Markets
Technology shares boosted Wall Street's main indexes on Wednesday as early signs of an economic rebound offset fears of another lockdown due to a jump in coronavirus cases across the country. .N

At 11:27 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.21% at 25,835.66. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.21% at 3,151.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.68% at 10,414.28. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 6.1% ** Lennar Corp <LEN.N>, up 5.1% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mosaic Company <MOS.N>, down 6.4% ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, down 6.1% ** Corteva Inc <CTVA.N>, down 4.9% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Container Store Group <TCS.N>, up 33.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 29.7% ** Unique Fabricating Inc <UFAB.N>, down 13.1% ** MV Oil Trust <MVO.N>, down 12.5% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bluecity Holdings <BLCT.O>, up 71.9% ** National General <NGHC.O>, up 64.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Centogene NV <CNTG.O>, down 16.7% ** Gilat Satellite Networks <GILT.O>, down 14.6% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HEPA.O>, down 11.9% ** Synaptics Inc SYNA.O: up 10.3% BUZZ-Rises on deal to buy rights to Broadcom's wireless IoT unit ** Allstate Corp ALL.N: down 4.0% Insurer Allstate to buy National General for about $4 bln ** Levi Strauss LEVI.N: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Down on margin warning despite revenue beat Levi Strauss Warns of weak second half on pandemic woes, to cut 700 jobs ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-AMC: Rises on report co nearing financing deal to avoid near-term bankruptcy ** Clean Energy Fuels Corp CLNE.O: up 50.7% BUZZ-Jumps on partnership with Chevron ** Party City Holdco PRTY.N: up 10.5% BUZZ-Jumps after regaining compliance with NYSE listing standards ** Simply Good Foods SMPL.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises as Q3 results beat expectations ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Kohl's better positioned to recover from reopenings - BofA ** Cambium Networks Corp CMBM.O: up 14.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 prelim revenue ** Vivus Inc VVUS.O: down 24.5%

BUZZ-Slumps after filing for bankruptcy protection ** Biogen BIIB.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on U.S. marketing application submission for Alzheimer's drug ** National General Holdings Corp NGHC.O: up 64.6%

BUZZ-Soars on Allstate's $4 bln takeover offer ** ForeScout Technologies FSCT.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 revenue forecast ** Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc CNCE.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation ** Intersect ENT XENT.O: up 29.7% BUZZ-Intersect ENT surges on report of Medtronic's takeover offer ** KKR & Co KKR.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on over $4 bln deal to buy Global Atlantic Financial ** DAVIDsTEA DTEA.O: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Drops after filing for creditor protection ** Rekor Systems REKR.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises on revenue growth forecast ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 16.9%

BUZZ-Nikola rises as JP Morgan upgrades EV truck maker to "overweight"

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.46%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.03%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.40%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.49%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.13%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.58%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.78%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.39%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.61%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.88%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.19%

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

