Commodities
HIL

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Levi Strauss, American Airlines, CleanSpark, Taiwan Liposome

Publisher
Reuters
Published

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures recovered on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's abrupt call to end stimulus talks sent Wall Street tumbling in the previous session, while shares of Levis Strauss surged following a surprise quarterly profit. .N

At 7:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.65% at 27,880. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.54% at 3,371.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.43% at 11,321.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hill International Inc HIL.N, up 23.6% ** Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N, up 11.2% ** Four Seasons Education Inc FEDU.N, up 9.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT.N, down 10.6% ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT.N, down 9.1% ** Vedanta Ltd VEDL.N, down 6.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Rave Restaurant Group Inc RAVE.O, up 431.1% ** Taiwan Liposome Co Ltd TLC.O, up 109.1% ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O, up 20.6%

The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Electro-Sensors Inc ELSE.O, down 24.7% ** Cleanspark Inc CLSK.O, down 22.6% ** Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd APWC.O, down 18.3% ** Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Levi Strauss: Gains on upbeat results, retail push ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 3.3% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 3.8% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines rebound as Trump pushes for $25 bln bailout plan ** CleanSpark Inc CLSK.O: down 22.6% premarket BUZZ-Drops after discounted stock offering ** Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains after raising qtrly dividend ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Shares up on nod for COVID-19 therapy trial in Israel ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees turnaround under new CEO, upgrades to 'buy'

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((c.nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HIL LEVI FEDU AHT LBRT VEDL RAVE TLC OPTT ELSE CLSK APWC AAL UAL DAL SIRI PSTI COTY NDX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the Strategy Looks Like for the Global Precious Metals Industry Through 2022

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Responsible Sourcing Report and what the strategy looks like for the global precious industry through 2022.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular