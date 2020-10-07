BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Levi Strauss, American Airlines, CleanSpark, Taiwan Liposome

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures recovered on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's abrupt call to end stimulus talks sent Wall Street tumbling in the previous session, while shares of Levis Strauss surged following a surprise quarterly profit. .N

At 7:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.65% at 27,880. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.54% at 3,371.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.43% at 11,321.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hill International Inc HIL.N, up 23.6% ** Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N, up 11.2% ** Four Seasons Education Inc FEDU.N, up 9.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT.N, down 10.6% ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT.N, down 9.1% ** Vedanta Ltd VEDL.N, down 6.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Rave Restaurant Group Inc RAVE.O, up 431.1% ** Taiwan Liposome Co Ltd TLC.O, up 109.1% ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O, up 20.6%

The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Electro-Sensors Inc ELSE.O, down 24.7% ** Cleanspark Inc CLSK.O, down 22.6% ** Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd APWC.O, down 18.3% ** Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Levi Strauss: Gains on upbeat results, retail push ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 3.3% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 3.8% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines rebound as Trump pushes for $25 bln bailout plan ** CleanSpark Inc CLSK.O: down 22.6% premarket BUZZ-Drops after discounted stock offering ** Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains after raising qtrly dividend ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Shares up on nod for COVID-19 therapy trial in Israel ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees turnaround under new CEO, upgrades to 'buy'

