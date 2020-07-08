BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Levi Strauss, AMC Entertainment, Allstate

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures ticked lower in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines in the face of an alarming rise in coronavirus caseloads across the country that poses a risk to a recovery in business activity. .N

At 6:51 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.05% at 25,757. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.03% at 3,137.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.23% at 10,556. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Party City Holdco Inc <PRTY.N>, up 25.8% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, up 10.4% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, up 9.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 14.4% ** Byline Bancorp Inc <BY.N>, down 7.2% ** Levi Strauss & Co <LEVI.N>, down 5.2% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Intersect ENT <XENT.O>, up 29.6% ** Endologix Inc <ELGX.O>, up 25.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** VIVUS Inc <VVUS.O>, down 31.8% ** 89bio Inc <ETNB.O>, down 10.7% ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, down 9.9% ** Allstate Corp ALL.N: down 1.8% premarket Insurer Allstate to buy National General for about $4 bln ** Levi Strauss LEVI.N: down 5.2% premarket Warns of weak second half on pandemic woes, to cut 700 jobs ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: up 10.4% premarket BUZZ-AMC: Rises on report co nearing financing deal to avoid near-term bankruptcy ** Clean Energy Fuels Corp CLNE.O: up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on partnership with Chevron

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.