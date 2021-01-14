BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lemonade, Beyond Meat, Super League Gaming, Express Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes open slightly higher on Thursday with investors awaiting details on President-elect Joe Biden's proposals for stimulus to jump-start the economy as data showed a struggling job market recovery. .N

At 9:35 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.32% at 31,158.84. The S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC were unchanged. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** KLA Corporation <KLAC.O>, up 7.5% ** Applied Materials Inc <AMAT.O>, up 6.1% ** Apache Corporation <APA.O>, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** BlackRock Inc <BLK.N>, down 3.4% ** Viatris Inc <VTRS.O>, down 2.8% ** A O Smith Corporation <AOS.N>, down 1.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** DPW Holdings Inc <DPW.N>, up 42.3% ** Pine Island Acquisition Corp <PIPP.N>, up 18.3% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, up 17.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. <FCAU.N>, down 10% ** Diana Shipping Inc <DSX.N>, down 9.2% ** Lemonade Inc Ord <LMND.N>, down 6.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Equity Warrant <VCVCW.O>, up 392% ** Datasea Inc <DTSS.O>, up 49.4% ** Crescent Acquisition Corp <CRSAW.O>, up 36.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Viveve Medic Ord <VIVE.O>, down 23% ** Live Venture Inc <LIVE.O>, down 11.5% ** Foresight Autonomous Holdings <FRSX.O>, down 10.7% ** Bionano Genomics BNGO.O : up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises on regaining Nasdaq listing compliance ** Beyond Meat BYND.O : up 7.1%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat gains on Taco Bell partnership ** Super League Gaming SLGG.O : up 4.7%

BUZZ-Up as co gains more video views, registered users ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N : down 6.7%

BUZZ-Lemonade slips after pricing share offering ** Nordstrom JWN.N : down 5.0%

BUZZ-Drops as holiday-period sales fall ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N : up 1.3%

BUZZ-Rises on positive interim results from COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O : down 8.2%

BUZZ-JPM downgrades to 'neutral' on valuation ** Organogenesis ORGO.O : up 32.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 prelim revenue beat estimates ** Vipshop Holdings VIPS.N : down 2.9%

BUZZ-Falls as China probes into possible unfair competition ** NantKwest NK.O : up 28.1%

BUZZ-Rises on positive interim survival rate data from cancer trials ** Tesla TSLA.O : down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls after agency asks for recall of 158,000 vehicles ** FuboTV FUBO.N : up 2.7%

BUZZ-Gains as brokerage raises PT on growth potential ** Chembio Diagnostics CEMI.O : up 13.0%

BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test gets CE mark ** Express Inc EXPR.N : up 35.9%

BUZZ-Surges after announcing $140 million in new financing ** Integra LifeSciences IART.O : down 0.7%

BUZZ-Down as Q4 forecast range slightly below estimates ** Orchard Therapeutics ORTX.O : up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises after FDA grants 'special' status to gene therapy ** Kaleido Biosciences KLDO.O : up 8.3%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from COVID-19 treatment trial ** Virgin Galactic Holdings SPCE.N : up 14.2%

BUZZ-Virgin Galactic soars after ARK files space exploration ETF ** Lexicon Pharma LXRX.O : up 8.9%

BUZZ-Up on positive FDA feedback for diabetes drug ** Apache Corp APA.O : up 4.9%

BUZZ-Gains on Q2 profit vs year-ago loss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.46%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.03%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.23%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.97%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.03%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.08%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.56%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.42%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.01%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.17%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.61%

(Compiled by Lasya Priya M in Bengaluru)

((LasyaPriya.M@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.