BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Lazydays Holdings, Tellurian, Cardiovascular Systems

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks indexes, S&P 500 and Dow slipped on Wednesday, as losses in financial stocks countered a boost from the technology sector, with focus now shifting to the Federal Reserve's first projections on the economy since the coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.44% at 27,152.01. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.13% at 3,202.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.66% at 10,019.778. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Aptiv Plc <APTV.N>, up 8.4% ** Idexx Labs <IDXX.O>, up 5% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 3.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 11.4% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, down 10.5% ** Alaska Air Group <ALK.N>, down 10.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Dpw Holdings Inc <DPW.N>, up 181.9% ** SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers <ROKT.N>, up 48.5% ** ProShares UltraPro Midcap400 <UMDD.N>, up 39.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, down 30.7% ** Chesapeake Energy <CHK.N>, down 22.9% ** Nine Energy Service <NINE.N>, down 22.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, up 710.2% ** Wins Finance Holdings <WINS.O>, up 333.6% ** Curis Inc <CRIS.O>, up 141% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Fangdd Network Group <DUO.O>, down 61.2% ** Mmtec Inc <MTC.O>, down 56.8% ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, down 46.2% ** ETSY Inc ETSY.O: up 3.5% ** eBay EBAY.O: down 0.4% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.9% ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-U.S. e-commerce stocks: Jefferies sees benefit from essentials, 'home nesting' sales ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 7.7%

BUZZ-JPM says bankruptcy concerns have subsided, raises PT ** Fossil Group Inc FOSL.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as company executive McKelvey increases stake ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio slips on planned $400 mln equity raise ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Evercore ISI hikes PT on demand prospects for new iPhones ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-CS raises PT on improvement in beef industry ** GameStop corp GME.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Earnings disappoint but analysts hopeful ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Cowen expects Callaway Golf to land on the green, raises PT ** Genmab A/S GMAB.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on $750 mln cancer drug partnership with AbbVie ** Eventbrite Inc EB.N: down 18.3%

BUZZ-Analysts lift PT after court blocks sales of rival Bayer's weed killer ** Cobot corp CBT.N: down 4.7%

BUZZ-SunTrust says Cabot on track to meet H2 2020 cash flow target, hikes PT ** Verint Systems VRNT.O: down 11.9%

BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q1 results, PT cut ** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB.O: down 10.6%

BUZZ-Drops after Q1 results disappoint ** Guess? Inc GES.N: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Tumbles as Q1 revenue misses estimates on store closures ** Senseonics Holdings SENS.A: down 14.7%

BUZZ-SVB Leerink lowers PT on suspension of commercial activities ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-shares fell due to unchanged 2020 EPS forecast: Barclays ** MSC Industrial MSM.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Brokerages raise PTs after May sales data ** Five Below FIVE.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Up on recovery prospects as stores reopen ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Starbucks falls on likely $2.2 bln hit to Q3 operating income ** OGE Energy OGE.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Mizuho says buy on improving Oklahoma regulatory climate ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: down 22.8%

BUZZ-Security services provider Cemtrex falls on 2nd stock offering in a week

** Summit Wireless WISA.O: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Slides after discounted stock-and-warrants offering ** Taubman Centers TCO.N: down 21.9% ** Simon Property Group SPG.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Mall operators Taubman Centers, Simon Property slump as $3.6 bln deal falls through ** InspireMD NSPR.A: up 23.5%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from carotid artery disease study ** Grubhub Inc GRUB.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Down on report of Uber likely ending deal talks ** Chico's FAS CHS.N: down 22.6%

BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q1, suspended dividend ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Rallies past $1,000 for first time ** Lazydays Holdings LAZY.O: up 18.8%

BUZZ-Rises as RV orders nearly double in May ** Tellurian Inc TELL.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Roth Capital starts coverage with "buy" ** Cardiovascular Systems CSII.O: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Sinks after offering stock at discount

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.30%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.15%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.20%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.99%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.70%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.50%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.99%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.40%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.28%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

