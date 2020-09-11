BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Laureate Education Inc, Cinedigm Corp, Hologic Inc, Vroom Inc
U.S. stocks rose in choppy trading on Friday, at the end of another volatile week as Oracle delivered solid quarterly results while data suggested a gradual pace of economic revival from the coronavirus-led downturn. .N
At 11:45 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.63% at 27,709.06. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.37% at 3,351.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.02% at 10,922.255. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Howmet Aerospace Inc <HWM.N>, up 4.7% ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp <CTSH.O>, up 4.4% ** Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc <HII.N>, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** NortonLifeLock Inc <NLOK.O>, down 5.7% ** Darden Restaurants Inc <DRI.N>, down 3.7% ** Host Hotels & Resorts Inc <HST.N>, down 3.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Daqo New Energy Corp <DQ.N>, up 16% ** Zymeworks Inc <ZYME.N>, up 13.1% ** Teck Resources Ltd <TECK.N>, up 11.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Brigham Minerals Inc <MNRL.N>, down 12.1% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 9.4% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, down 9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Clearone Inc <CLRO.O>, up 24.2% ** A-Mark Precious Metals Inc <AMRK.O>, up 22.6% ** Biofrontera AG <BFRA.O>, up 22% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Jerricks Media Holdings Inc <CRTD.O>, down 53.6% ** Amyris Inc <AMRS.O>, down 23.6% ** Evofem Biosciences Inc <EVFM.O>, down 20% ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA.O: down 12.0%
BUZZ-Credit Suisse double downgrades, lowest PT in Street ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 2.3%
BUZZ-Rises as strong revenue, outlook prompt PT hikes ** Amyris Inc AMRS.O: down 23.6%
BUZZ-Falls as LAVVAN files $881 mln lawsuit citing patent infringement ** Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.A: up 5.6%
BUZZ-Soars after buying producing assets in Delaware Basin ** Brigham Minerals Inc MNRL.N: down 12.2%
BUZZ-Brigham Minerals slides as Warburg Pincus sells remaining stake ** LightPath Technologies Inc LTPH.O: up 5.8%
BUZZ-Shines on strong Q4 results ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 6.7%
BUZZ-Falls on warning of higher H2 costs due to COVID-19 ** Daqo New Energy Corp DQ.N: up 16.0%
BUZZ-Rises as unit submits IPO application on China's STAR market ** iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC.O: up 1.2%
BUZZ-Near-term revenue growth priced in, Needham says ** i3 Verticals Inc IIIV.O: down 5.7%
BUZZ-Down after co prices stock offering ** Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO.O: down 9.9%
BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 4.4%
BUZZ-Set for best day in two weeks ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 2.0%
BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PT after Q1 results beat ** BioTelemetry Inc BEAT.O: up 5.9%
BUZZ-Needham begins with 'buy' on robust growth drivers ** Zumiez Inc ZUMZ.O: up 11.8%
BUZZ-Rises as skateboard demand drives Q2 results beat ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc CLUB.O: down 16.3%
BUZZ-Drops as report says co plans to file for bankruptcy ** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI.O: down 9.6%
BUZZ-Drops on $350 mln equity raise ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 15.1%
BUZZ-Citron sides with Hindenburg on Nikola short, shares slump ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 3.2%
BUZZ-Rises on positive data from partner's COVID-19 vaccine ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 0.9%
BUZZ-Wells Fargo cuts PT to Street low on higher costs ** Travelers Cos TRV.N: up 1.1%
BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades, raises PT on lift from hard market dynamics ** Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA.O: up 6.3%
BUZZ-Rises on positive early-stage multiple sclerosis therapy study results ** VBL Therapeutics Ltd VBLT.O: up 7.9%
BUZZ-Rises on positive data from multiple sclerosis treatment trial ** Muscle Maker Inc GRIL.O: down 9.6%
BUZZ-Slides on discounted follow-on offer ** Laureate Education Inc LAUR.O: up 12.5%
BUZZ-Jumps on $1.48 bln deal to sell Walden University ** Biofrontera AG BFRA.O: up 22.0%
BUZZ-Jumps on plans to resolve legal disputes with shareholders ** Editas Medicine Inc EDIT.O: up 2.0%
BUZZ-Rises as partner institute gets priority benefit in CRISPR patent battle ** Vroom Inc VRM.O: down 7.6%
BUZZ-Vroom skids after equity raise ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: up 4.0%
BUZZ-Rises on increased demand for its COVID-19 tests ** Cinedigm Corp CIDM.O: up 26.9%
BUZZ-Jumps on move to reduce total debt ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 0.6%
BUZZ-AMC gains after co reopens more than 35 U.S. theaters
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.15%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.23%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.63%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.35%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.58%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.57%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 1.47%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.07%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 1.49%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.08%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.09%
(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
