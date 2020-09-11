BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Laureate Education Inc, Cinedigm Corp, Hologic Inc, Vroom Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks rose in choppy trading on Friday, at the end of another volatile week as Oracle delivered solid quarterly results while data suggested a gradual pace of economic revival from the coronavirus-led downturn. .N

At 11:45 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.63% at 27,709.06. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.37% at 3,351.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.02% at 10,922.255. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Howmet Aerospace Inc <HWM.N>, up 4.7% ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp <CTSH.O>, up 4.4% ** Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc <HII.N>, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** NortonLifeLock Inc <NLOK.O>, down 5.7% ** Darden Restaurants Inc <DRI.N>, down 3.7% ** Host Hotels & Resorts Inc <HST.N>, down 3.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Daqo New Energy Corp <DQ.N>, up 16% ** Zymeworks Inc <ZYME.N>, up 13.1% ** Teck Resources Ltd <TECK.N>, up 11.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Brigham Minerals Inc <MNRL.N>, down 12.1% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 9.4% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, down 9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Clearone Inc <CLRO.O>, up 24.2% ** A-Mark Precious Metals Inc <AMRK.O>, up 22.6% ** Biofrontera AG <BFRA.O>, up 22% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Jerricks Media Holdings Inc <CRTD.O>, down 53.6% ** Amyris Inc <AMRS.O>, down 23.6% ** Evofem Biosciences Inc <EVFM.O>, down 20% ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA.O: down 12.0%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse double downgrades, lowest PT in Street ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises as strong revenue, outlook prompt PT hikes ** Amyris Inc AMRS.O: down 23.6%

BUZZ-Falls as LAVVAN files $881 mln lawsuit citing patent infringement ** Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.A: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Soars after buying producing assets in Delaware Basin ** Brigham Minerals Inc MNRL.N: down 12.2%

BUZZ-Brigham Minerals slides as Warburg Pincus sells remaining stake ** LightPath Technologies Inc LTPH.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Shines on strong Q4 results ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Falls on warning of higher H2 costs due to COVID-19 ** Daqo New Energy Corp DQ.N: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Rises as unit submits IPO application on China's STAR market ** iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Near-term revenue growth priced in, Needham says ** i3 Verticals Inc IIIV.O: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Down after co prices stock offering ** Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO.O: down 9.9%

BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Set for best day in two weeks ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PT after Q1 results beat ** BioTelemetry Inc BEAT.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Needham begins with 'buy' on robust growth drivers ** Zumiez Inc ZUMZ.O: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Rises as skateboard demand drives Q2 results beat ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc CLUB.O: down 16.3%

BUZZ-Drops as report says co plans to file for bankruptcy ** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI.O: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Drops on $350 mln equity raise ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 15.1%

BUZZ-Citron sides with Hindenburg on Nikola short, shares slump ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from partner's COVID-19 vaccine ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo cuts PT to Street low on higher costs ** Travelers Cos TRV.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades, raises PT on lift from hard market dynamics ** Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises on positive early-stage multiple sclerosis therapy study results ** VBL Therapeutics Ltd VBLT.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from multiple sclerosis treatment trial ** Muscle Maker Inc GRIL.O: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Slides on discounted follow-on offer ** Laureate Education Inc LAUR.O: up 12.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on $1.48 bln deal to sell Walden University ** Biofrontera AG BFRA.O: up 22.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on plans to resolve legal disputes with shareholders ** Editas Medicine Inc EDIT.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises as partner institute gets priority benefit in CRISPR patent battle ** Vroom Inc VRM.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Vroom skids after equity raise ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Rises on increased demand for its COVID-19 tests ** Cinedigm Corp CIDM.O: up 26.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on move to reduce total debt ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-AMC gains after co reopens more than 35 U.S. theaters

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.23%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.63%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.35%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.58%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.57%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.47%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.07%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.49%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.08%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.09%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.