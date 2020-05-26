BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-LATAM Airlines, Tuesday Morning, Novavax

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock futures surged on Tuesday as business restarts and optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine helped investors returning from a long weekend to overlook Sino-U.S. tensions. .N

At 08:14 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 2.03% at 24,920. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.82% at 3,006.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.52% at 9,549.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Morgan Stanley Emerging Mkt Debt Fund Inc MSD.N, up 19.9% ** Genesis Healthcare Inc <GEN.N >, up 14.4% ** MDU Resources Group Inc MDU.N, up 14.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** LATAM Airlines Group SA LTM.N, down 41.3% ** Anaplan Inc PLAN.N, down 8.3% ** Carriage Services Inc CSV.N, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** MMtec Inc MTC.O, up 168.2% ** 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc FLWS.O, up 44.5% ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O, up 43.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Centric Brands Inc CTRC.O, down 30.9% ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O, down 25.3% ** Qualigen Therapeutics Inc QLGN.O, down 21.4% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 18.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges after starting clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades on remdesivir sales potential ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as JPM upgrades on IT spending recovery ** Tuesday Morning Corp TUES.O: down 20.2% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on report of bankruptcy filing preparations ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Better positioned post COVID-19 pandemic, says KeyBanc, raises PT ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test identifies virus in cancer tissue ** LATAM Airlines Group LTM.N: down 41.3% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing ** Merck & Co INc MRK.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Shares rise on plans to develop COVID-19 vaccine, antiviral drug ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.0% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.4% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 4.0% premarket ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 4.2% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 4.0% premarket

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 3.0% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 2.8% premarket ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: up 5.7% premarket ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks gain as confidence in supply cut grows ** Alibaba Group Holdings Inc BABA.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Alibaba's robust growth remains very well intact ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as gel improves condition of neurological disorder patients ** American Airlines Groups Inc AAL.O: up 5.9% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 7.2% premarket ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 5.6% premarket ** Tripadvisor Inc TRIP.O: up 6.4% premarket ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S. travel firms fly on hopes of easing travel restriction in Europe

