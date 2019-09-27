BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-LATAM Airlines, The9 Ltd, Progress Software, Applied Genetic

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock markets were set to gain on Friday but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq may still end a volatile week in the red as the shock of the launch of an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump counters hopes of progress with China on trade. .N

At 9:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.21% at 26,948. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.23% at 2,987.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.18% at 7,801.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** LATAM Airlines Group SA <LTM.N>, up 30.4% ** L.S. Starrett Co <SCX.N>, up 16.2% ** Foresight Energy LP <FELP.N>, up 9.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Dynagas LNG Partners LP <DLNG.N>, down 10.2% ** Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA <GOL.N>, down 7.2% ** Canon Inc <CAJ.N>, down 5.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** The9 Ltd <NCTY.O>, up 33.4% ** Recon Technology Ltd <RCON.O>, up 21.5% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HEPA.O>, up 15.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Akazoo Sa <SONG.O>, down 14.8% ** Atara Biotherapeutics Inc <ATRA.O>, down 11.9% ** Progress Software Corp <PRGS.O>, down 11.8% ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Investors take a spill on Peloton as IPO market becomes more challenging ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 1.0% premarket ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 0.3% premarket ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 0.1% premarket ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Micron forecast downbeat but 2H demand trends solid ** LATAM Airlines Group LTM.N: up 30.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares fly high as Delta to take $1.9 bln stake ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands set to join S&P 500; shares rise ** Progress Software Corp PRGS.O: down 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on lower Q4 revenue forecast ** Global Ship Lease Inc GSL.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Global Ship Lease dipping after pricing upsized stock offering ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on promising results from eczema drug trial ** Box Inc BOX.N: down 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after JPM cuts to "underweight" on rising competition ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains after naming BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Carnival results just the "tip of the iceberg" - analyst ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops as BAML sees pause in cannabis industry ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: up 13.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on promising trial of eye disease treatment ** The9 Ltd NCTY.O: up 33.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on sale of units ** CalAmp Corp CAMP.O: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on gloomy profit forecast ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Wells Fargo starts with outperform, says rev growth not priced in

