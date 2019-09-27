Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-LATAM Airlines, The9 Ltd, Progress Software, Applied Genetic

Contributor
C Nivedita Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock markets were set to gain on Friday but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq may still end a volatile week in the red as the shock of the launch of an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump counters hopes of progress with China on trade. .N

At 9:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.21% at 26,948. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.23% at 2,987.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.18% at 7,801.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** LATAM Airlines Group SA <LTM.N>, up 30.4% ** L.S. Starrett Co <SCX.N>, up 16.2% ** Foresight Energy LP <FELP.N>, up 9.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Dynagas LNG Partners LP <DLNG.N>, down 10.2% ** Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA <GOL.N>, down 7.2% ** Canon Inc <CAJ.N>, down 5.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** The9 Ltd <NCTY.O>, up 33.4% ** Recon Technology Ltd <RCON.O>, up 21.5% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HEPA.O>, up 15.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Akazoo Sa <SONG.O>, down 14.8% ** Atara Biotherapeutics Inc <ATRA.O>, down 11.9% ** Progress Software Corp <PRGS.O>, down 11.8% ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Investors take a spill on Peloton as IPO market becomes more challenging ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 1.0% premarket ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 0.3% premarket ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 0.1% premarket ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Micron forecast downbeat but 2H demand trends solid ** LATAM Airlines Group LTM.N: up 30.4% premarket BUZZ-Shares fly high as Delta to take $1.9 bln stake ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands set to join S&P 500; shares rise ** Progress Software Corp PRGS.O: down 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on lower Q4 revenue forecast ** Global Ship Lease Inc GSL.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Global Ship Lease dipping after pricing upsized stock offering ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on promising results from eczema drug trial ** Box Inc BOX.N: down 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after JPM cuts to "underweight" on rising competition ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains after naming BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Carnival results just the "tip of the iceberg" - analyst ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops as BAML sees pause in cannabis industry ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: up 13.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges on promising trial of eye disease treatment ** The9 Ltd NCTY.O: up 33.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges on sale of units ** CalAmp Corp CAMP.O: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on gloomy profit forecast ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Wells Fargo starts with outperform, says rev growth not priced in

(Reporting by C Nivedita Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 2963;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular