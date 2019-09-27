BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Latam Airlines, Nvidia, Pfizer, Advanced Micro Devices

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock markets were set to gain on Friday but still looked on course to end the week in negative territory as the shock of the launch of an impeachment investigation into President Trump was countered by hopes for progress with China on trade. .N

At 7:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.22% at 26,950. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.27% at 2,988.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.22% at 7,804. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Latam Airlines Group SA LTM.N, up 37.7% ** Foresight Energy Lp FELP.N, up 9.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Vivint Solar Inc VSLR.N, down 6.6% ** Box Inc BOX.N, down 4.7% ** W&T Offshore Inc WTI.N, down 4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** The9 Ltd NCTY.O, up 27.5% ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O, up 15.0% ** Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc SNNA.O, up 13.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Histogenics Corp HSGX.O, down 14.5% ** SAExploration Holdings Inc SAEX.O, down 7.8% ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O, down 7.6% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 1.1% premarket ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Micron forecast downbeat but 2H demand trends solid ** Latam Airlines Group LTM.N: up 37.7% premarket BUZZ-Shares fly high as Delta to take $1.9 bln stake ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands set to join S&P 500; shares rise ** Global Ship Lease Inc GSL.N: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Global Ship Lease dipping after pricing upsized stock offering ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on promising results from eczema drug trial

