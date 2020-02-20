BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-L Brands, ViacomCBS, Domino's, E*Trade

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were set to open slightly lower on Thursday as a spike in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised concerns about the global impact of the epidemic, while E*Trade Financial soared on a buyout offer from Morgan Stanley..N

At 8:52 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.26% at 29,262. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.31% at 3,376.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.39% at 9,695.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Community Health Systems Inc <CYH.N>, up 18.5% ** Constellium SE <CSTM.N>, up 16.8% ** Domino's Pizza Inc <DPZ.N>, up 16.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp <SIX.N>, down 16.8% ** Aaron's Inc <AAN.N>, down 13.2% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 10.7% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Tocagen Inc <TOCA.O>, up 81.3% ** Adesto Technologies Corp <IOTS.O>, up 55.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Tivity Health Inc <TVTY.O>, down 38% ** Aeterna Zentaris Inc <AEZS.O>, down 26.5% ** Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc <BTAI.O>, down 16.5% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on talks of $22 bln Speedway sale to Seven & i

** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: down 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q4 revenue, profit miss ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: up 16.3% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at record high as U.S. same-store sales beat

** L Brands Inc LB.N: down 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on go-private deal for Victoria's Secret, CEO exit

** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O: up 24.1% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley to buy company for $13 bln, shares rise

** Tocagen Inc TOCA.O: up 81.3% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day on reverse merger deal with Forte Biosciences ** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp MX.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 beat, higher revenue forecast

** Adesto Technologies Corp IOTS.O: up 55.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $500 mln buyout deal

** Tivity Health Inc TVTY.O: down 38.0% premarket BUZZ-Uncertainties prompt rating downgrades; shares plunge ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-JP Morgan sees multi-bln dollar opportunity for Medtronic's blood pressure device

** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at 5-yr low on Q4 loss, reduced Q1 dividend

** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Well Fargo moves to sidelines

** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O: down 15.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $65 mln stock offering

** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: flat/untraded premarket BUZZ-With SMA drug's promise baked into stock, analysts downgrade ** Coeur Mining CDE.N: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q4 revenue miss ** Eidos Therapeutics Inc EIDX.O: flat/untraded premarket BUZZ-Guggenheim begins bullish coverage on heart drug potential ** Zillow Group Inc ZG.O: up 14.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Q4 revenue beat, PT hikes

** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O: down 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on deep-discounted stock offering ** Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Loses fizz as lower margins hit Q4 earnings

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy)

